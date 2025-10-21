Zimbabwe: Farmers Gear Up for Summer Cropping As Wheat Harvest Nears Completion

Farmers' preparations for the summer cropping season are progressing well, coinciding with the near completion of wheat harvesting across the country. Indications suggest Zimbabwe is on course to achieve a record-breaking 600 000 tonnes of wheat.

Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (Ardas) Matabeleland North acting director, Mr Mkhunjulelwa Ndlovu, confirmed solid progress in national agricultural activities, including the winter wheat harvest.

"76.4 percent of the wheat planted has already been harvested, with an impressive average yield of 6.48 tonnes per hectare. The province anticipates concluding the harvest by 30 October. To avoid weather disruptions, some farmers are even harvesting at night," he said.

Mr Ndlovu also highlighted strong momentum in summer cropping preparations under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme, with over 185 360 plots already prepared across the province, with districts fully engaged in the initiative.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He noted that farmers are receiving training in climate-smart agriculture, including guidance on weather patterns and crop selection.

"Agro-dealers have begun stocking early-maturing seed varieties, and dry planting traditions remain strong in areas such as Tsholotsho. Farmers are proactively exchanging and purchasing seeds among themselves," he said.

Turning to livestock, Mr Ndlovu said farmers are using tractors for tillage to boost fodder production, particularly for dairy and breeding purposes. Over 200 farmers in one district have registered for the initiative, while partnerships with seed producers in Hwange and Umguza are ensuring the availability of legumes and grasses. The province is targeting 50 000 hectares for fodder cultivation.

Meanwhile, farmers have been urged to make use of wheat harvesting residue for livestock feed. This residue, which includes stalks and leaves left after combining, can be a valuable resource when properly managed.

In an interview, Ardas acting chief director Mr Leonard Munamati said farmers are being educated on the importance of early hay cutting.

"We are already working with farmers who have completed wheat harvesting to ensure the production of hay bales from the straw during this period. We are also educating farmers to cut hay earlier, as delaying the process often results in reduced nutritional value," he said.

Mr Munamati stressed the importance of having sufficient hay bales to feed cattle and said farmers would be trained in urea treatment of stover to enhance its protein content.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added: "During the 2025/26 summer season, we have developed a livestock plan aimed at increasing the national herd, particularly cattle, which were previously affected by the El Niño-induced drought."

The plan includes encouraging farmers to grow fodder at the smallholder level, ensuring that every household is prepared to feed its livestock. Farmers are also being urged to produce silage, with Government support available for seed provision, particularly for dairy farmers.

Fodder and silage production has become increasingly critical, helping farmers reduce reliance on natural pastures, which have become unpredictable due to climate change. On-farm feed production (OFFP) is playing a vital role in providing supplementary feed for livestock, contributing to resilience and sustainability in the agricultural sector.