Zimbabwe: Govt Highlights Importance of Standards in Driving Innovation

The Government has emphasised the critical role of standards in enhancing efficiency, fostering innovation, and promoting sustainability, while ensuring that products and services are not only of high quality but also safe and reliable.

Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu, in a speech delivered on his behalf by the Ministry's Chief Director, Dr Douglas Runyowa, during Zimbabwe's commemoration of World Standards Day, said standards are more than mere guidelines -- they are essential tools for improving productivity and driving innovation.

"The celebration serves as a pivotal moment not only to reflect on the importance of standardisation but also to recognise how standards fit in with our broader commitment to sustainable development. They bridge the gap between industries and consumers, ensuring that products and services are not only of high quality but are also safe and reliable," he said.

World Standards Day, observed annually on 14 October, honours standards development organisations and aims to raise awareness among regulators, industry players, and consumers about the importance of standardisation in the global economy.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Minister Ndlovu said this year's theme, SDG 17: Partnership for the Goals, is not just a global mantra but the foundation upon which Africa is building its industrial future.

"Standards are tools that help translate global ambitions into local action and tangible results. By adhering to standardised practices, which I urge all of us to do, we enhance our manufacturing capabilities, reduce production costs, and ultimately produce goods that meet international quality benchmarks. This means easier access to global markets for our products, allowing local businesses to thrive and compete on an international stage," he said.

The Minister added that as Zimbabwe strives for economic growth, it must prioritise the adoption and implementation of standards.

"Standards play a crucial role in promoting environmentally friendly practices, ensuring that our growth does not come at the expense of our natural resources. This partnership for goals is a call to action to our industries, who I encourage to see standards as a strategic tool for market access, innovation, and risk management," said Minister Ndlovu.

He also noted that the Ministry of Industry and Commerce is not a passive observer in the standardisation process and has moved beyond viewing standards as technical documents.

"My Ministry is in the process of implementing ISO 9001:2015, the most sought-after quality management system standard. This demonstrates our commitment to quality as we strive to excel in service delivery," he said.

"As a Government, we pledge our continued support for standards development and the capacitation of the Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ). We will continue aligning our national standards with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) requirements through harmonisation at regional and continental levels to unlock the vast African market for our businesses."

He added, "As we embark on collaborative efforts to achieve our national and global development goals, let us remember that working in partnerships is crucial. The standards we set together will empower us to tackle shared challenges and unlock new opportunities."

During the celebrations, the Minister launched local language versions of the free-range poultry standards, translated into isiNdebele and chiShona, reinforcing the principle that standards should be accessible to all and that language must not be a barrier to implementation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Innovation By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

SAZ Director General Mr Cosmus Mukoyi said standards are the foundation for innovation, efficiency, sustainability, and global trust.

"It is important for us, as we export our products out of the country, to build global trust," he said.

He noted that SAZ has harmonised numerous standards and adapted global benchmarks to create a level playing field for Zimbabwean products in international markets.

"As a country, we have developed 3 255 standards as of 30 September 2025. At the continental level, we have harmonised 2 400 standards, and adopted 388 specifically for Zimbabwe," he said.

Mr Mukoyi added that globally, SAZ has developed more than 25 000 standards, and continues to support Government projects through the certification of materials used in national infrastructure development.