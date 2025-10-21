Zimbabwe: Draw Frustrates Kaindu. . . Dembare Still in Trouble

Dynamos had the game in their hands... and then let it slip.

The Glamour Boys came to Barbourfields needing a win to climb out of the relegation zone. They left with a 1-1 draw that felt like a defeat.

It was another story of wasted chances, soft defending, and frustration for a team once feared across the country but now fighting to avoid the drop.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

DeMbare started brightly, controlling the first ten minutes and pushing Highlanders deep into their own half. They looked up for it, hungry, sharp, and ready to pounce. But one lapse at the back turned everything upside down.

In the 17th minute, Andrew Mbeba swung in a teasing free kick and Brian Mlotshwa finished neatly from close range to send Bosso fans wild. Dynamos had been caught cold, again.

They clawed back into the contest late in the first half when Jairos Kasondo's speculative shot took a cruel deflection off Melikhaya Ncube to beat Ariel Sibanda. It was lucky, yes, but deserved after their effort going forward.

At that stage, the Harare giants looked like they could turn it around. But when the big moments came, they froze.

Kasondo missed a sitter after stealing the ball inside the box, forcing a sharp save from Sibanda. Enasio Perezo and Temptation Chiwunga later combined beautifully but fired into the side netting. That summed up Dynamos' day, plenty of heart, but no finish.

Coach Kaunda Kaindu didn't hide his frustration.

"We didn't defend well, and in games like these we should do better. In the second half, we played how we wanted to play and exchanged passes.

"It's unfortunate that the two teams are fighting relegation. These are the two teams that should be fighting for the championship. The fans came in their numbers and supported their teams," said Kaindu.

It was a bittersweet return to Barbourfields for the former Highlanders mentor, applauded by some, jeered by others, but his real concern now lies in the league table.

Dynamos remain stuck on the relegation line with three matches left. A win here would have eased the pressure.

Instead, the Glamour Boys head back to Harare still in danger.

For a club with their history, the sight of DeMbare battling for survival is painful. But unless they rediscover their killer instinct, the unthinkable could become reality.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Teams

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda (gk), Arthur Ndlovu, Brian Mlotshwa, Melikhaya Ncube, Marvin Sibanda (Tendai Muvuti, 80'), Andrew Mbeba, Mason Mushore (Darlington Munkuli, 68'), Never Rauzhi (Reason Sibanda, 68'), Luckmore Mutumbi, Benjamin Adeogun (Brighton Ncube, 80'), Atusaye Nyondo (Prince Ndlovu, 80')

Dynamos: Prince Tafiremutsa (Tatenda Makoni, gk, 65'), Emmanuel Jalai, Abel Gwatidzo, Gumisai Mandivei, Issaka Mohammed, Tellmore Pio, Ross Ngwenya (Enasio Perezo, 61'), Shadreck Nyahwa, Wisdom Mtasa (Temptation Chiwunga, 46'), Jairos Kasondo (Frank Agyemang, 75'), Leeroy Mavunga (Denver Mukamba, 75')