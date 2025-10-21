Zimbabwe: First Lady Takes Medical Outreach to Zanu-PF Conference

Health and Child Care Ambassador Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa has extended her life-saving medical outreach to the Zanu PF 22nd Annual National People's Conference in Mutare, where several delegates received free medical services from her state-of-the-art mobile hospital and clinic.

The fully equipped mobile facility, featuring an ultrasound scanner, an advanced gynaecology oncology screening unit, and a radiation machine, enabled participants to undergo screening for cervical, breast, and prostate cancer.

The medical outreach also included diabetes and blood pressure checks, HIV testing and counselling, and treatment for other minor ailments, conducted by staff from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Discovery Ambulance was also complementing the services.

Through early detection, lives can be saved as communities take proactive steps to reduce the burden of cancer-related deaths.

The initiative, held on the sidelines of the conference, was both medical and educational, offering delegates and surrounding communities an opportunity to learn more about disease prevention and early detection.

The programme, championed by the First Lady through her Angel of Hope Foundation, has brought vital healthcare closer to communities, ensuring that early detection and treatment benefit all citizens.

Medical staff led by Matron Dulcie Mukuchira urged communities to take part in ongoing health screening programmes that focus on early detection of cancer and other chronic illnesses.

"We are conducting cervical and breast cancer screening, checking for cells that can lead to cancer," she said.

"It's important for women to be screened on time because once the disease spreads, it becomes difficult to treat."

Matron Mukuchira said some cases detected at early stages can be treated successfully.

"We encourage women to seek medical attention early, as early detection saves lives."

Matron Mukuchira also said the programme covered both men and women for conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes, along with minor ailments like headaches and other common complaints.

Beneficiaries of the programme, such as Mrs Nokuthula Ncube from Bulawayo, described the new approach as life-changing.

"Early detection empowers us citizens to safeguard our health and significantly lessen the threat of cancer-related mortality," she said.

"Angel of Hope has brought us modern ways of screening. We used to rely on old, outdated methods, but these new ones are refreshing, and the fact that it's all done freely makes it even better."

For Sarah Dapi from Hwedza, the programme is helping women access care before it's too late.

"It's good to be screened so that you get help early. Even if you don't have money, you get to know your health status. We thank our First Lady, who wants every woman to be aware of her health," she said.

Mrs Dapi also said that women in her area are being encouraged to get tested as the mobile teams reach them in their communities.

Mr Macdonald Tome from Harare highlighted that men are also finding support through the initiative, especially in tackling prostate cancer.

"As men, we are battling prostate cancer, and now we can talk openly and get help," he said.

Mr Tome praised the efforts to reach men in all corners of the country, adding, "Our First Lady is helping both men and women. Imagine a situation where, even as fathers, we are given assistance while our children are also cared for in drug abuse. She is a true star."

Mrs Kuutsi from Rusape shared that the programme has reached rural women who once had little access to health services.

"We used to be forgotten in the villages, but now the First Lady is following us, so we can also know our health status. Everything is being done freely, and we are grateful," she said.

"We salute our First Lady as early detection offers hope, enabling us in rural areas to act promptly and reduce the devastating impact of cancer within our communities."

Mr Charles Ndlovu from Bulawayo echoed the same gratitude, saying the First Lady's efforts are being felt nationwide.

"From Plumtree to Mutare, Victoria Falls to Beitbridge, she is assisting us all, moving with her mobile hospital and clinic. There is no discrimination," he said.

From Chipinge, an elderly man, Mr Mupakame, said the free screenings have removed a major financial obstacle.

"Where we used to go, we were charged large sums, but here it's all free, even the medication. That has made us very happy," he said.

Through these testimonies, one clear message emerges: free cancer screening is not only saving lives but also restoring dignity and awareness among men and women across Zimbabwe.