Zimbabwe: Junior World Cup Dream On

Zimbabwe's under 21 women's hockey team will now take part in the upcoming FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile, after a timely government intervention rescued their campaign.

The tournament runs from December 1 to 13, featuring 24 teams from across the globe. Zimbabwe had initially pulled out on Friday, citing financial challenges, but the withdrawal was reversed after the Ministry of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture stepped in to cover the costs.

"The Hockey Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ) is delighted to confirm that the Zimbabwe Under 21 women's hockey team will be participating in the upcoming FIH Junior World Cup, scheduled to take place in Santiago, Chile, in December 2025," HAZ said in a statement.

"This exciting development follows the valued intervention and support of the Ministry of Sport, Arts, Recreation and Culture whose guidance and assistance have ensured that Zimbabwe's young women will have the opportunity to represent the nation on the world stage.

"HAZ extends its sincere gratitude to the Honourable Minister and the Ministry for their continued commitment to the growth and development of hockey in Zimbabwe. Their involvement has made it possible for the players, coaches, and management team to continue their preparations with renewed confidence and national pride."

Zimbabwe qualified for the global showcase after finishing third at the Junior Africa Cup in Namibia in April. For the first time in history, the Junior World Cup will feature 24 teams instead of 16, with Zimbabwe drawn in Pool B alongside Argentina, Belgium, and Wales. Before the intervention, the association had communicated its decision to withdraw through a letter signed by HAZ president Grant Campbell.

"The decision was reached after extensive deliberation and a comprehensive assessment of all possible avenues to facilitate the team's involvement in this prestigious international event. Regrettably, despite exhaustive efforts, circumstances have necessitated this course of action," Campbell's letter read.

Now, with the issue resolved, HAZ has called on the nation to rally behind the team as they prepare for their second Junior World Cup appearance.

"HAZ calls upon all stakeholders, partners, and supporters to rally behind the team as they embark on this exciting journey to represent Zimbabwe with pride and excellence."