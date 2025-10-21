Zimbabwe: Murderer Jailed 45 Years

A Rusape man was sentenced to 45 years for murder.

Nyasha Nyakwava, 21, of Maringove Village 15B under Chief Makoni was convicted for killing a villager and threw the body in the well where villagers used to fetch water.

Nyasha was arrested in Epworth.

In a statement, acting provincial spokesperson for Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Detective Assistant Inspector Merylin Muriro said on September 1, 2024 at around 0700 hours, a couple left Nyasha and the now deceased at home going to church.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"At around 1630 hours they came back and discovered that no one was at home.

"The husband checked with his neighbours, there were no traces of the accused person and the now deceased. On September 2, 2024 at around 1000 hours, the couple's daughter aged 33 of the same village went to fetch water from the well, which is about 20meters deep. Whilst she was drawing water from the well, she observed that there was blood in the water, and she advised her father.

"The father's son-in law and other village members drained water out of the well and retrieved the body of the now deceased," said Det Ass-Insp Muriro.

Nyasha appeared at Mutare High Court before Judge Siziba and the Public Prosecutor Tinashe Katsiru. Police has taken this conviction as a stern warning to offenders with regard to tempering with human lives. Det Ass-Insp Muriro said police remains committed to enforcing laws that protect human lives and will continue to investigate and prosecute those wicked murderers.

The community is encouraged to report any criminal related activities. Together, we can work towards a safer and more secure society.

"Police encourages members of the public to make use of our media platforms to share any information regarding any suspicious criminal activities.

"We guarantee that you will remain anonymous," she said.