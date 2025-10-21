Zimbabwe: Zim Shines At Osaka 2025 Expo

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira says Zimbabwe's recent triumphs at international expos underline the country's growing prominence on the global stage.

He made the remarks in response to Zimbabwe being considered successful in showcasing its investment opportunities, culture, and innovation to a global audience at Expo 2025 Osaka.

The Zimbabwe Pavilion was popular, receiving thousands of visitors daily, and the country used the platform to promote investment, tourism, and partnerships, particularly in infrastructure, energy and ICT.

Speaking after the conclusion of the Osaka 2025 Expo, Prof Murwira explained the importance of these events in promoting Zimbabwe as a premier destination for trade and tourism.

"One thing that we made them learn was how to do an exposition because we won in Osaka," said Prof Murwira.

"Last week, we went again for another expo with ZimTrade, our exposition platform, where we won in Botswana. When we went to Algeria in September, we won again. When we went to Zambia in July, we won, and when we went to Rwanda, I think it was in July, we won; when we went to Egypt, we won. When we went to Mozambique, we won.

"So, Zimbabwe is good, and we are doing well as a country under the leadership of His Excellency, the President Dr Mnangagwa."

"Zimbabwe is also learning how to improve, exposing the country to international visitors, which is why we are the best country to visit in 2025."

He said for Zimbabwe to be able to trade, it must expose itself to the international economy.

"This economy can only grow well through trade, and this is one of the strategic benefits that we got from Osaka. Zimbabwe cannot be underestimated," Prof Murwira said.

"We can always learn more, but we are doing our best to make sure that this country is on the world stage to do trade, tourism, and basically to improve the lives of the people of this country."

His remarks come at a time when the Government is keen to position Zimbabwe as a top destination for international visitors.

Prof Murwira noted that expos provide critical opportunities for the country to showcase its offerings and attract investment, thereby fostering economic growth.