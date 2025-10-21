Southern Africa: Zimbabwe Achieves Food Security Milestone

Zimbabwe has proudly declared itself food sufficient in all basic staples, ensuring that no citizen will go hungry until the next harvest. This significant milestone is the result of President Mnangagwa's robust agricultural production drive and strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening the nation's food supply, while empowering farmers to earn a decent income and grow their enterprises.

With impressive statistics reflecting a remarkable turnaround in crop yields, Zimbabwe stands as a beacon of resilience and determination -- offering hope and sustenance to millions.

Recent data from a post-harvest survey conducted by ZimStat, in partnership with the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, revealed that Zimbabwe produced approximately 1 819 818 tonnes of maize in the last season. This marks a substantial increase from the 634 699 tonnes recorded during last year's drought, showcasing the country's growing capacity to meet its food needs.

In addition, the country harvested 288 344 tonnes of sorghum, contributing to a total summer cereal output of 2 242 937 tonnes. Other key crops included 111 399 tonnes of pearl millet and 23 376 tonnes of finger millet.

This year's agricultural production in Zimbabwe reflects a strong and diverse output across key staple and legume crops. The country produced 1 819 818 tonnes of maize, of which 279 448 tonnes (15,4 percent) have already been consumed and 1 064 510 tonnes (58,5 percent) remain in stock, with the remainder retained by farmers for on-farm use. Sorghum production reached 288 344 tonnes, while pearl millet and finger millet yielded 111 399 tonnes and 23 376 tonnes respectively. Groundnuts accounted for 95 827 tonnes, bambara nuts 31 070 tonnes, cowpeas 22 078 tonnes, sunflower 38 828 tonnes, sugar beans 30 000 tonnes, and soya beans 57 750 tonnes -- demonstrating a robust and well-rounded harvest that supports both food security and agricultural resilience.

Masvingo Province recorded the highest production of sorghum with 74 005 tonnes (25.7 percent of national output), and pearl millet with 47 843 tonnes (42.9 percent of national output). Mashonaland West led in maize production with approximately 393 058 tonnes, accounting for 21.6 percent of the national total. Mashonaland East and Manicaland also made significant contributions to groundnut production, reflecting a diverse agricultural output across the country.

In addition to summer cereals, Zimbabwe has made notable progress in wheat production. Last year, the country harvested 562 591 tonnes of winter wheat, prompting an ambitious target of over 600 000 tonnes for the current season. Zimbabwe has now attained wheat self-sufficiency, with production exceeding annual consumption requirements.

This achievement is credited to increased land cultivation, improved yields, and Government-led initiatives that have reduced import costs and enabled wheat exports.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Professor Obert Jiri, said the Government has worked closely with key stakeholders to ensure successful wheat production.

"The private sector is also playing a role in boosting production through contract farming. Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) worked diligently to ensure farmers had access to water for irrigation, while the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) implemented strategies to guarantee uninterrupted power supply during the winter cropping season," he said.

This year, the Government identified 21 enablers to enhance food security and support the farming season, with a clear focus on achieving self-sufficiency.

"We have a strategic grain reserve that supports communities facing food insecurity, alongside stocks held by private partners and farmers," Professor Jiri stated.

The Government also maintains reserves of traditional grains and wheat, in addition to maize, ensuring a comprehensive approach to supporting vulnerable populations, including those in refugee camps.

This season has seen Zimbabwe achieve an impressive harvest of 3 292 172 tonnes of food crops -- a remarkable 290 percent increase from last year's output of 843 761 tonnes. This surge in agricultural production is attributed to Government efforts to enhance food security and build resilience within the farming sector.

These efforts include improved access to resources, training in sustainable farming practices, and the provision of essential inputs for successful crop production.

More than 11 million people have benefited from ten Presidential Schemes introduced to boost household and national food security. These programmes address poverty, unemployment, and malnutrition, laying the foundation for Zimbabwe's transition to an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

The Presidential Schemes introduced by the Government to boost household and national food security include a wide range of targeted initiatives: the Presidential Inputs Scheme, Presidential Cotton Scheme, Presidential Tick Grease, Presidential Rural Horticulture Scheme, Presidential Community Fisheries Scheme, Presidential Rural Poultry Scheme, Presidential Rural Goat Pass-on Scheme, Presidential Solar Scheme, Presidential Borehole Scheme, and the Presidential Rural Development Scheme. These programmes are designed to tackle poverty, unemployment, and malnutrition, while laying the foundation for Zimbabwe's transition to an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

The Government has also launched the Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy, which aims to grow the agriculture sector into a US$14 billion industry through value addition across the supply chain.

Professor Jiri emphasised the importance of climate-proofing agriculture through initiatives such as the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme and dam construction to support large-scale farming.

"Farmers will have access to nutritional food and income through exporting products from the Horticulture Scheme and other schemes too," he added.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers' union President, Dr Shadreck Makombe, expressed confidence in farmers' preparedness for the upcoming season.

"The collaborative efforts between the Government, farmers, and the private sector are crucial for ensuring food self-sufficiency and securing a brighter agricultural future for Zimbabwe," he noted.

He commended the Government for its timely input distribution, stating that the Pfumvudza results continue to improve each year, boosting farmers' confidence.

As a testament to its successful agricultural strategies, the Government is now looking to share its achievements beyond its borders. Following the positive implementation of the Pfumvudza method, President Mnangagwa has engaged with Senegal's leadership to promote the adoption of this technique across Africa.

With favourable weather conditions and strong Government support, Zimbabwe's agricultural landscape is poised for continued growth. The nation's commitment to food security not only ensures that its citizens are fed, but also lays the foundation for a prosperous future--proving that with resilience and determination, food self-sufficiency is achievable.