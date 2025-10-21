North Africa: Morocco Win Historic FIFA U-20 World Cup

20 October 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

It was a night to remember for the young Atlas Lions, who played with discipline, courage, and sharpness to claim the country's first-ever FIFA title.

Morocco have made history by beating Argentina 2-0 to win the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, becoming only the second African nation after Ghana in 2009 to lift the trophy.

The final took place at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in Santiago, Chile, home to Universidad de Chile and the Chilean national team.

Yassir Zabiri was the hero once again.

The forward put Morocco ahead in the 12th minute with a stunning free kick before sealing the win with a calm finish midway through the second half.

Argentina, chasing their seventh U-20 World Cup crown, had more of the ball but could not find a way through Morocco's solid defence. Led by captain Ismael Baouf and goalkeeper Youssef Benchaa, the North Africans stood firm and punished Argentina on the counterattack whenever the chance came.

Morocco's journey to the title was nothing short of remarkable.

They defeated Spain, Brazil, South Korea, and the United States before edging France on penalties in the semi-finals.

Their only loss came against Mexico in the group stage -- but from then on, they grew stronger with every game.

This victory marks a proud moment not just for Morocco but for African football as a whole.

It continues the country's rise on the global stage, coming three years after Morocco's senior men's team made history by reaching the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar.

For Argentina, the defeat was painful. They had looked unbeatable through the tournament but could not break Morocco's resistance on the night.

Frustration showed as they picked up several yellow cards and failed to take advantage of a late VAR review for a possible penalty.

Nigeria's U-20 team, the Flying Eagles, also took part in this year's FIFA U-20 World Cup but could not replicate Morocco's success, crashing out in the Round of 16 after a heavy defeat to Argentina.

