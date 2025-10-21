South Africa: Scopa to Continue Hearing Evidence On RAF Procurement and Financial Management

press release

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) will this week hear evidence pertaining to the financial, procurement and governance affairs of the Road Accident Fund (RAF).

On Tuesday, Mr Ken Ford will provide evidence relating to the RAF's relationship with Sunshine Hospital, a medical service provider owed over R300 million by the RAF, with accumulated interest exceeding R23 million, and he has provided a statement as part of the enquiry's public participation invitation.

Mr Victor Songelwa and Mr Itayi Charakupa, former Acting Chief Financial Officer and Chief Actuary respectively, have provided the committee with detailed statements relating to the RAF's liabilities and accounting practices.

On Friday, Ms Mariëtte Minnie-Botbijl will provide evidence relating to numerous medical experts who have over the years provided services to the RAF, highlighting problems with procurement processes and non-payment or misdirected payments to service providers.

This week marks the third week of the committee's enhanced oversight enquiry into the financial matters of the RAF. The enquiry will focus on alleged persistent non-payment to medical service providers, litigation and financial management.

At the end of each day, the documents presented before the enquiry will be made available at this link: https://www.parliament.gov.za/raf-enquiry