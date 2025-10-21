South Africa: Scopa to Continue Hearing Evidence On RAF Procurement and Financial Management

20 October 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) will this week hear evidence pertaining to the financial, procurement and governance affairs of the Road Accident Fund (RAF).

On Tuesday, Mr Ken Ford will provide evidence relating to the RAF's relationship with Sunshine Hospital, a medical service provider owed over R300 million by the RAF, with accumulated interest exceeding R23 million, and he has provided a statement as part of the enquiry's public participation invitation.

Mr Victor Songelwa and Mr Itayi Charakupa, former Acting Chief Financial Officer and Chief Actuary respectively, have provided the committee with detailed statements relating to the RAF's liabilities and accounting practices.

On Friday, Ms Mariëtte Minnie-Botbijl will provide evidence relating to numerous medical experts who have over the years provided services to the RAF, highlighting problems with procurement processes and non-payment or misdirected payments to service providers.

This week marks the third week of the committee's enhanced oversight enquiry into the financial matters of the RAF. The enquiry will focus on alleged persistent non-payment to medical service providers, litigation and financial management.

At the end of each day, the documents presented before the enquiry will be made available at this link: https://www.parliament.gov.za/raf-enquiry

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.