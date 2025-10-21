Kenya: Wrangles Persist in Team Kenya Deaflympics Preps As Stakeholders Cry Foul Over Exclusion

Controversy around Team Kenya to this year's Deaflympics in Tokyo continues to grow murkier with claims of nepotism and favouritism in the selection process.

Sources within the Kenya Sports Federation for the Deaf (KSDF) -- the local governing body -- indicate that the process has been fraught with biasness and favouritism, certain officials accused of fixing their relatives into the team.

"There are people who gave the top Kenya sport Federation of the Deaf money to be included in the list, but they are afraid to give evidence. Some bribed but have been left out," the source, who prefers to remain anonymous, indicated.

The source adds: "The top officials have included their friends on the list. There are people who are never in sports and have no leadership but are there as family in the camp ( mother , father and daughter)."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Elsewhere, Kenya Deaf Basketball Federation (KDBF) member Ruth Akinyi accused senior officials of the body of skewed selection of players for the national team ahead of the global championships.

In a letter addressed to Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, Akinyi alleges she was omitted from the final team after she was initially selected as an official as were her two children.

"During the national Deaflympics women's basketball trials held at USIU University two months ago, my children were selected and I was officially appointed as part of the team staff. However, we were later removed without any explanation and denied entry into the training camp," Akinyi says in her letter dated October 19, 2025.

Additionally, there are concerns over the inclusion of deaf handball, which was allegedly suspended for misappropriation of funds.

"There is a concern that Handball was suspended for misappropriation of funds, yet the same Handball is in the list with team leaders selected by the same suspended officials, which contradicts the sports acts," the source alleges.

At the same time, the exclusion of certain disciplines from the final team to compete in Tokyo has ruffled feathers with stakeholders questioning why the same always happens to deaf sports.

Cry for justice

The Kenya Badminton Federation of the Deaf, in particular, have sought the assistance of prominent lawyer PLO Lumumba to contest their exclusion from the final team.

In a letter dated October 20, 2025, the federation say they feel discriminated against, accusing KSFD of reneging on their earlier commitment to support their preparations.

"He (the KFSD secretary Johnson Mutua) further stated that all deaf federations with events scheduled 25th Summer Deaflympic Games and whose team had received invitation should prepare to participate. All teams to send video clips of their ongoing training. The government of Kenya, through Sports Fund, had made formal commitment to support all the teams participating in the games," the letter reads.

Also lamenting are the Kenya Deaf Volleyball Federation who have sought answers on why the discipline has been cut off from the final team of disciplines.

Indeed, the ministry, while appearing before the National Assembly's Departmental Committee on Sports and Culture in August this year, promised to facilitate a 21-day training camp for all the 12 disciplines.

"The Ministry through the State Department of Sports has been supervising the ongoing selection and preparations of 2025 Deaflympics, organised at individual federations level. Once selection is completed and handed over to KFSD which then tables to the Steering and Operations Management Committee, the Ministry will facilitate a 21-days residential camp training prior to teams' departure to the games," the statement indicated.

Trouble from the start

The latest controversy surrounding the team's preps follows that of deaf golfer Isaac Makokha who a fortnight ago criticised KSFD chair Daniel Ogembo of interfering with trials held in Mombasa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Olympics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a letter to Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, the Deaflympics bronze medalist accused Ogembo of selecting his family members and friends into the team.

"Our Chairman, Daniel Ogembo, selected his family members, interpreter, and friends to be in the team. During this time, I was subjected to distressing communication video chats with Deaf golfers in Mombasa County. They were angry, accusing me of deliberately dropping their names from the official list of golfers and caddies selected to attend the upcoming Deaflympics event," Makokha said.

In lieu of the challenges, the ministry has planned a meeting with stakeholders on Wednesday afternoon after which they will release a statement.

This year's Deaflympics is set for November 15-26 in the Japanese capital.