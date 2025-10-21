Rwanda: Rib Arrests Man Over 'Posing As Prophet, Extorting People'

21 October 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Charles Nyandwi

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) announced on October 21 that, in collaboration with Rwanda National Police, it had arrested Emmanuel Bucyanayandi, whose video was spreading on social media posing as a prophet, instilling fear in people, and demanding money.

In the video, he was saying that those who did not pay could face death, or illness.

"Bucyanayandi is currently being held at Remera RIB Station while his case is being prepared for prosecution," the RIB statement reads.

Authorities have urged the public not to give credence to such claims, which promise miracles but are intended to mislead and defraud people.

Citizens are encouraged to focus on work and personal development rather than fall prey to false teachings, the RIB statement adds.

RIB and the police have warned that anyone engaging in deceptive prophecy or extortion will not be tolerated.

