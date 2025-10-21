Rwanda/Sudan: Three Sudanese Clubs Request to Play in Rwanda Premier League

Three clubs from Sudan-- Al-Merrikh SC, Al Hilal SC and Al Ahli SC Wad Madani--have expressed interest in playing in the Rwanda Premier League, Times Sport can confirm.

Both Rwanda FA and the league board (RPL) confirmed to Times Sport that the three clubs have formally requested to join the Rwandan league and will be ready as soon as their requests are accepted.

"Yes, we received their requests," said Rwanda Premier League Operations Manager Augustin Bigirimana.

"It is possible that they can join our league, but a decision is yet to be made," he added.

A meeting between the Rwandan league board and the federation is scheduled this week to examine the requests submitted by the clubs, he revealed.

Al Hilal SC, Al-Merrikh SC and Al Ahli SC Wad Madani, aren't participating in any football competition taking place on the Sudanese soil due to the ongoing civil war in the country.

For the same reason, the Sudanese national team has also been hosting its 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and World Cup 2026 qualifiers at either Martyrs of Benina Stadium in Benghazi, Libya, or Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Times Sport understands that all three club are already settled in Rwanda as they wait for the decision to be allowed to play in the topflight league. Al Hilal SC are particularly hosting their CAF Champions League matches in Kigali and are set to welcome Kenya Police to Amahoro Stadium in the second preliminary round second leg match on Friday, October 24.