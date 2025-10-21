Somalia's Ministry of Labour, Hormuud Salaam Foundation and Buruuj Technical Training Institute Join Forces to Empower Somali Youth

A graduation ceremony for nearly 1,000 Somali youth who completed the Baxnaano Inclusive Economic Empowerment Program was held in Mogadishu on Sunday. The initiative, jointly implemented by the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, Hormuud Salaam Foundation, and Buruuj Technical Training Institute, is funded by the World Bank.

The graduates (600 women and 400 men) received training in various vocational and business skills designed to boost employment and self-reliance among Somali youth.

During the event, Yusuf Hassan Isaaq, Director-General of the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, highlighted the program's role in addressing youth unemployment. He noted that 900 graduates were equipped with business creation skills and will be provided with money grants to establish their own enterprises. Additionally, 100 graduates were trained in manual or technical skills to enable them to work in various sectors. "Our goal is to reduce unemployment and empower young people to be self-reliant. This program has shown tangible results, and we are committed to expanding it," said Yusuf Hassan.

Fardowsa Ahmed Abdullahi, the Program Manager of Baxnaano, explained that the initiative, which began in 2019, has supported thousands of Somali youth across different regions, emphasizing its focus on long-term livelihood creation. "This program aims to help young people gain employable skills and build sustainable sources of income," Fardowsa stated.

Representatives from Buruuj Technical Training Institute stressed the importance of vocational training in rebuilding the Somali workforce. "There's a growing need for skilled technicians across the country. Such programs are vital for national development," said Abdirahman Elmi Abdi Atam from Buruuj.

Several officials, including Senator Dufle, civil society leaders, and regional administrators, lauded the initiative as a practical step toward tackling unemployment and promoting economic resilience.

In his remarks, the Minister of Education, Culture, and Higher Education, Farah Sheikh Abdulqadir, urged youth to avoid idleness and embrace skills training. "We must encourage youth to learn, work, and innovate rather than rely on handouts," he said.

Closing the ceremony, the Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Yusuf Mohamed Aden, announced that the government plans to create 40,000 new jobs for Somali youth next year as part of its national employment strategy.