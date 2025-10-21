Somalia - Nisa Forces Kill Seven Al-Shabaab Militants in Planned Operation in Hiiraan

21 October 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) forces, with support from international partners, carried out a targeted operation overnight in Kuukaayle, a village in the Maxaas district of Hiiraan region, killing seven Al-Shabaab militants and destroying military vehicles and tents used by the group.

The operation was conducted in three coordinated strikes. The first targeted a militant hideout, killing three Al-Shabaab fighters. Minutes later, four more militants were killed in a follow-up raid.

Finally, several military vehicles prepared by Al-Shabaab for transporting fighters were destroyed by fire.

NISA launched the operation based on intelligence reports indicating increased militant activity involving armed vehicles in the Kuukaayle area.

The timely intelligence enabled security forces to disrupt Al-Shabaab's planned movements and dismantle key assets.

The operation underscores ongoing efforts by Somali security forces, with international assistance, to weaken Al-Shabaab's presence in central Somalia amid continued security challenges.

