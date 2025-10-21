Somalia: Travel Ban On Former Somali Speaker's Delegation Highlights Deepening Political Rift in South West State

Mogadishu, Somalia — A delegation led by former Speaker of the House of the People, Mohamed Mursal, was barred from flying to Baidoa on Tuesday, underscoring escalating political tensions in the South West state ahead of its upcoming presidential election.

The group, composed of several federal lawmakers from the region, attempted to travel to Baidoa--the administrative center of South West state--but was prevented from boarding flights after orders from regional authorities, according to delegation members.

"The airline refused to carry us, citing instructions from local officials," said lawmaker Mohamed Abdi. "This was a clear attempt to block our movement and silence dissent."

The delegation includes prominent MPs such as Mohamed Abuukar Abdi, Mukhtaar Mohamed Guuleed, and Hawo Sokor Ali. They accuse President Abdiasis Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen's administration of restricting opposition activities as the election approaches.

With no official election date announced, opposition leaders warn of deliberate delays and political marginalization aimed at consolidating power.

After the travel ban, they have pledged to hold a press conference in Mogadishu to detail their grievances and demand an inclusive and transparent electoral process.