Ghana: Minister Calls for Renewal of Volta Lake Safety Project

20 October 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Oti Regional Minister, Mr John Kwadwo Gyapong, has praised Ecozoil Limited for its committed efforts to enhance safety and safeguard lives on the Volta Lake.

The commendation was given when a delegation from the company, which is a subsidiary of the Jospong Group, presented 200 life jackets to schoolchildren and residents in the Krachi West District on Friday.

The initiative, led by the National Coordinator of the Volta Lake Transport Safety Project, Ms Yaa Ofriwaa, and Business Development Manager, Mr Daniel Lamptey, was a direct response to the recent boat disaster that claimed several lives.

Mr Gyapong applauded the Jospong Group and Ecozoil for their consistent commitment to community safety, calling them a model of corporate citizenship.

"Ecozoil has demonstrated what it means to be a responsible partner in national development," he stated.

"Their response after the recent tragedy shows compassion, leadership, and a genuine commitment to saving lives. I am ready to support them wherever necessary to ensure this initiative continues," he added.

The Minister also pledged his full support for the renewal of the Volta Lake Transport Safety Project (VLTSP), highlighting its crucial past role in safety education and enforcement.

"This project made a difference. It improved safety awareness and helped reduce accidents. I strongly support its renewal and will work with the relevant ministries and agencies to make that possible," he assured.

With the Volta Lake covering over 22 per cent of the region, Mr Gyapong stressed the need for a well-regulated water transport system to drive growth.

"Transport on the lake must be as safe and organised as transport on land," he emphasised.

"We must empower local communities, enforce safety regulations, and make sure every passenger has access to life-saving tools," he indicated.

He acknowledged the essential role of the private sector, stating, "Government alone cannot do it all. We need committed private sector partners like the Jospong Group and Ecozoil to help us achieve lasting safety and sustainable development for our people."

