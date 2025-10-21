Ghana: Deepening Ghana-China Economic Ties for Mutual Growth

President John Dramani Mahama's call to Chinese investors to explore Ghana's vast economic potential underscores a strategic and forward-looking approach to international economic diplomacy. His address at the Presidential Investment Forum in China last week highlighted opportunities spanning infrastructure, digitalisation, renewable energy, agriculture, and manufacturing; sectors that hold the promise of transforming Ghana's economy while cementing long-term Ghana-China relations.

Over the years, China has emerged as one of Ghana's most significant development partners, with investments cutting across roads, energy, housing, and telecommunications. President Mahama's renewed invitation therefore builds upon an already strong foundation, but with an expanded vision anchored on the country's 24-hour economy and the Volta Economic Corridor initiative.

This new trajectory, he explained, seeks to link farms, factories, and markets through a robust logistics and water transport system while promoting industrialisation and export-led growth.

The emphasis on irrigation, agro-industrial parks, and tourism hubs along the Volta Lake is particularly commendable. These initiatives not only aim to create jobs and boost productivity but also reflect a deeper commitment to sustainable development and regional integration.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

By aligning these projects with Ghana's broader infrastructure drive, the US$10 billion "Big Push" programme, the government is signalling its intent to create a conducive environment for both domestic and foreign investment.

Equally noteworthy is the President's assurance of Ghana's strong legal and regulatory framework that safeguards investor interests. His reference to international arbitration mechanisms and Ghana's adherence to the New York Convention should reassure investors wary of bureaucratic and legal uncertainties in emerging markets.

Indeed, political stability and the rule of law have become Ghana's hallmark, distinguishing it from several countries within the sub-region.

However, while the invitation to Chinese investors is timely, it must be pursued with a clear focus on value addition, technology transfer, and local capacity building. Ghana's partnership model with China should evolve beyond infrastructure financing to include industrial collaboration, research and innovation, and sustainable resource management.

In our view, transparency, environmental responsibility, and fair labour practices must underpin all agreements to ensure that economic growth translates into tangible social and developmental benefits for Ghanaians.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Business External Relations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As host of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Ghana's attractiveness as a gateway to a US$3.4 trillion market cannot be overstated. Chinese investors can find in Ghana not just a business destination, but a strategic partner in Africa's industrialisation agenda.

President Mahama's pitch in Beijing therefore signals more than a call for capital; it represents a vision of shared prosperity built on trust, innovation, and mutual respect. Ghana's readiness for partnership must now be matched by efficient implementation, accountability, and a commitment to ensuring that such collaborations advance the national interest.