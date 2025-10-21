Namibia: Katutura East Supports SMEs With Equipment

Councillor of the Katutura East Constituency Office Richard !Gaoseb handed over business materials to 18 small business owners on Thursday.

The total value of the materials is N$265 749.58.

The materials were given to help small businesses in areas such as construction, nail technology, catering and auto mechanics.

The smallest support package was worth N$12 000, while the biggest reached N$20 000.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Two of the beneficiaries were people living with disabilities, showing the Council's commitment to supporting all members of the community.

Over the last five years (2021-2025), the Katutura East Constituency has supported 62 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with materials worth a total over N$1.1 million.

In the past four years alone, 44 projects were funded with a combined value approximately N$847 356.

!Gaoseb praised the entrepreneurs for their hard work and commitment.

"Your efforts not only create jobs and boost the local economy, but also inspire others in our community. Hard work is the backbone of our economy. Your success stories give hope to many," he said.

He added that the Khomas regional council continues to make budget plans to support SMEs with the materials and tools they need to succeed.

"These materials are more than just tools. They show our trust and belief in your success. We are committed to helping businesses grow and to creating jobs, especially for young people," said !Gaoseb.

The councillor encouraged the business owners to keep working hard.

He promised ongoing support.

"Together, we can build a stronger and more successful Katutura East," he remarked.