Namibia: NCCI Restores Divundu Branch to Strengthen Businesses

The Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI), in conjunction with entrepreneurs, have decided to re-establish the NCCI Divundu branch.

The move, which was resolved after the chamber met with the Divundu business community on 9 October 2025, forms part of ongoing efforts to promote entrepreneurship and strengthen grassroots representation across the country.

Following the recent discussions, entrepreneurs in the area elected Mario Sawahenga as chairperson and Mittred Kuvuritha Kupepa as vice chairperson of the NCCI's Divundu branch.

The rest of the branch's executive committee (ExCo) members are Frans Shinduvi, Wensel Kana, Muremi Shinkumi, Hungamo Kamburi and Herbert Simasiku.

In a statement, the NCCI noted that the Divundu branch's new leadership represents a diverse range of sectors, including civil engineering, trading, automotive repair and catering.

Sawahenga highlighted that there is a lot of work to be done to address challenges raised during the information session.

Moreover, he underscored that Divundu has a large number of informal traders and vendors.

He stated that assisting them to improve operations will be one of the key items on the new executive committee's agenda.

He further stressed the importance of teamwork, collaboration and proactive engagement among entrepreneurs, encouraging members to come up with solutions, work together and be more inclusive with partners in advancing the branch's objectives.

The meeting in Divundu included a detailed information session conducted by the NCCI Secretariat under the leadership of the Chamber's CEO Titus Nampala.

The session focused on how the chamber's structure operates and how entrepreneurs can use it to create a more conducive operating ecosystem through consultation and policy input.

Nampala encouraged the new executive committee to be proactive and solution-driven.

He stated that, as a country, we need to move away from merely complaining about issues and instead focus on creating dialogues that lead to practical solutions.

The NCCI chief noted that Divundu, with its forestry and tourism riches, requires strong business leadership to ensure its natural resources are translated into real economic benefits for the community.

Nampala urged the executive committee to take initiative for the branch and unite entrepreneurs across the region towards the common goal of economically transforming the Kavango East region.

The entrepreneurs were also afforded an opportunity to express their concerns and share suggestions on how the chamber should operate more effectively. Participants emphasised the need for stronger empowerment and support for local entrepreneurs, improved information-sharing and structured dialogue with local leadership.

They highlighted the importance of establishing an organised business community within Divundu and the broader region to enhance collaboration and representation.