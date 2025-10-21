Namibia: Swimmers Dive Into New Long Course Season

The Namibia Aquatic Sports Federation (NASFED) officially kicked off the 2025 Bank Windhoek NASFED Long Course Season with a national gala at the Olympia Swimming Pool in Windhoek over the weekend.

The two-day event, which took place from Friday to Saturday, brought together swimmers from clubs across Windhoek, marking an energetic start to Namibia's long course swimming calendar.

In addition to the Windhoek leg, simultaneous galas were also held in Swakopmund at The Water Cube and in Oranjemund at the Sand Sharks Swimming Pool.

One of the standout athletes of the weekend Vitoria de Sousa from Dolphins Swimming Club said she was pleased with her performance despite the challenge of adjusting to the long course format.

"It was a good gala, although a bit tough since it was my first Long Course gala. This experience prepared me for the Long Course sessions, which will help me perform better at nationals next year," De Sousa said.

He dominated most of her events in the Girls 15-16 age category, finishing first in all but the 200-metre backstroke, where she came second.

The event set a positive tone for the rest of the Long Course Season, as swimmers continue their preparations for the national championships scheduled for next year.