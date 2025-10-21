Namibia: Swimmers Dive Into New Long Course Season

20 October 2025
New Era (Windhoek)
By Hilma Nalupe

The Namibia Aquatic Sports Federation (NASFED) officially kicked off the 2025 Bank Windhoek NASFED Long Course Season with a national gala at the Olympia Swimming Pool in Windhoek over the weekend.

The two-day event, which took place from Friday to Saturday, brought together swimmers from clubs across Windhoek, marking an energetic start to Namibia's long course swimming calendar.

In addition to the Windhoek leg, simultaneous galas were also held in Swakopmund at The Water Cube and in Oranjemund at the Sand Sharks Swimming Pool.

One of the standout athletes of the weekend Vitoria de Sousa from Dolphins Swimming Club said she was pleased with her performance despite the challenge of adjusting to the long course format.

"It was a good gala, although a bit tough since it was my first Long Course gala. This experience prepared me for the Long Course sessions, which will help me perform better at nationals next year," De Sousa said.

He dominated most of her events in the Girls 15-16 age category, finishing first in all but the 200-metre backstroke, where she came second.

The event set a positive tone for the rest of the Long Course Season, as swimmers continue their preparations for the national championships scheduled for next year.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.