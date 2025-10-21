Namibia: Mechanical Failure Ends Rooi's Race in Wollongong

Namibian para-triathlete Jerome Rooi was forced to withdraw from the 2025 World Triathlon Para Championships in Wollongong, Australia, on Saturday after suffering a mechanical issue mid-race.

According to one of his accompanying coaches Jean-Paul 'JP' Schmidt, he had a strong start to the race and looked poised for a top finish before trouble struck.

"He exited sixth out of the water with an excellent time of 11:43 for the 750-metre swim, just 60 seconds behind the lead pack. It was his fastest swim ever, shaving off more than two minutes from his previous best," Schmidt said.

Rooi carried his momentum into the cycling segment, climbing to fifth position by the fourth lap as he chased Vasili Egerov (neutral athlete) and Lionel Morales of Spain.

However, disaster struck during the second lap when the team experienced mechanical issues with the bike's electronic shifting system on the hilly and demanding course.

"We were unfortunately not able to continue the race and had to resign. It's very disappointing for Rooi, and he's not in a good place emotionally right now, but we'll work through this as a team," Schmidt explained.

Despite the setback, he praised Rooi's growth and dedication, noting that his work ethic and overall performance have improved significantly.

"At only 21, he is the youngest para-athlete competing at this level. His strength and speed have increased immensely," he said.

The coach took partial responsibility for the equipment choice, acknowledging the role of technology in modern sport.

"As coaches, we decide which equipment the athlete races with. Technology is part of the game now, and we have to stay competitive. We were expecting a top five finish - but today (Saturday) just wasn't our day. Even the best athletes experience this. Our time will come, and a podium finish is in sight," he added.

Looking ahead, Schmidt said the 2026 season appears promising, with Rooi currently ranked ninth in the world and carrying strong points into the new season.

"With this momentum, he's well on his way to securing his slot for LA 2028, where the top 11 athletes qualify. He just needs to keep racing throughout 2026 and 2027, as his training programme under coach Naomi Schmidt is clearly paying off," he added.

France's Jules Ribstein won the competition, followed by Wim De Paepe of Belgium in second and Mohamed Lahna of the United States in third.