Namibia: Keetmanshoop Community Condemns GBV

- A sombre atmosphere prevailed last week as family members, sympathisers and the broader Keetmanshoop community staged a peaceful demonstration condemning the brutal rape and murder of Juanita Karolus.

Karolus was murdered in Windhoek two weeks ago.

In a petition, the group's spokesperson Alwina Schmidt raised concern over the escalating cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV) which persists despite public outrage, awareness campaigns and existing laws.

"Juanita's horrific rape and tragic death have left her family, friends, inhabitants of the //Kharas region and the entire Namibian nation in shock, pain and devastation," she said.

The petition also referred to similar victims who died due to GBV like Magdalena Stoffels, Ingrid Maasdorp and Beyonce Kharugas, whose lives were brutally taken before their time.

"In all these tragedies, only the victims are known while the perpetrators live among us daily without being revealed, trailed or punished," said Schmidt. She continued: "It is heartbreaking that the very Namibians who cry out against these barbaric and horrifying killings are sometimes the same ones protecting, hiding and defending criminals in their homes and communities."

The petition further stated that such barbaric killings reflect deep undermining of women and girls' rights in that it is a great violation of their dignity.

"Namibian women are traumatized, fearful and unable to move freely in a country where their freedom of movement and their right to protection is guaranteed by virtue of the Namibian Constitution," as raised in the petition.

The group demanded as urgent intervention by the authorities for the sentences imposed on GBV offences to reflect the full gravity of the crime, creation of courts or fast track procedures to expedite the finalisation of such cases without delay.

They also insisted on strict bail and parole conditions for offenders, CCTV surveillance cameras to be installed, regular police foot patrols, incentives for neighbourhood watch volunteers and the introduction of programmes that teach boys about consent, respect and emotional intelligence.

"We call on the Namibian government to make every fight against GBV a national emergency backed by resources and strict law enforcement," the spokesperson said.

Receiving the petition, Namibian Police Force //Kharas regional commander, Commissioner Marius promised that the group's concerns and requests will be elevated to the respective authorities. He also informed those present that a special unit dealing with unsolved rape and murder cases will be established by the law enforcement agency in due course.