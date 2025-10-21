Namibia: Erongo Leaders Support Facility to Ease Truck Congestion

Erongo regional governor Natalia Gôagoses and Walvis Bay mayor Trevino Forbes have expressed strong support for a groundbreaking initiative that aims to ease trucking congestion at the harbour town.

The initiative, known as the Walvis Bay Truck Park and Staging Area, was launched last week in Walvis Bay.

It promises to ease the growing congestion of trucks in the harbour town.

The new facility will create a safer, more efficient and dignified environment for long-haul drivers and logistics operators.

The Walvis Bay Truck Park and Staging Area introduce a modern ticketing and scheduling system that regulates truck access to the port and key logistics terminals.

The facility also offers secure parking, rest areas and essential services for drivers, helping to restore order on public roads and reduce the strain on local infrastructure.

Currently, up to 600 trucks pass through Walvis Bay on a daily basis, a significant volume that has placed immense pressure on roads and created substantial traffic and safety concerns.

Recent congestion around the port and adjacent industrial zones has also raised safety concerns, particularly where unregulated truck parking obstructs emergency access.

The new ticketing system will bring order by scheduling truck entry into the harbour and logistics terminals, improving flow and reducing waiting times.

The new facility holds potential to stimulate job creation, enhance cross-border trade efficiency and protect municipal infrastructure.

"This development goes beyond infrastructure. It is an investment in the resilience and sustainability of Walvis Bay as a key regional logistics hub," said Forbes.

NamPort CEO Andrew Kanime welcomed the initiative, describing it as an essential complement to NamPort's ongoing infrastructure upgrades.

"The influx of trucks has led to inefficient traffic flow and strained relations between port operations and the town's leadership. This facility will help streamline truck movements, restore order and ensure that both the town and the port benefit from sustainable freight operations," said Kanime.

He added that truck staging facilities are vital to maintaining Walvis Bay's position as a preferred logistics gateway for southern Africa. The facility, located at Farm 38 next to the Dr Hifikepunye Pohamba Freeway, is strategically positioned to serve as the first point of entry for heavy vehicles arriving at the port.

It will accommodate over 150 trucks at a time, providing drivers with rest areas, ablution facilities, a cafeteria and a convenience store, thus turning waiting time into productive, safe downtime.

The launch event, attended by key stakeholders from NamPort, Walvis Bay Oil Majors, Corridor Groups, Municipal departments and Traffic authorities, marked a unified step toward smarter and safer port logistics management for Walvis Bay and the broader region.

Trucks are often forced to park along residential streets while awaiting clearance to enter the port, creating what Cliff Shikwambi of NamPort described as an "eyesore" and a challenge to the town's infrastructure management.

Dries Oberholzer, initiator of the Walvis Bay Truck Park and Staging Area, emphasised the importance of building a logistics ecosystem that balances economic growth with operational efficiency and driver welfare.

"A busy port is something to celebrate, but it must operate efficiently and sustainably," he said.

"This initiative turns a current challenge into an opportunity to enhance turnaround times, improve safety and create a structured logistics hub that benefits the entire region," he added.

Oberholzer noted that the growth of trade corridors linked to Walvis Bay over the past five years has brought a surge in international freight movement, reinforcing the need for coordinated logistics planning and infrastructure development.