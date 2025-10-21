Uganda: Uncertain National Voters Register Sparks Fear of Proxy Voting

Political parties have expressed intense worry over the uncertain final composition of the national voters register, amid reports that the Electoral Commission (EC) is still engaged in an intensive cleaning exercise just two months before the January 2026 general election.

With the EC confirming it is still cleaning the voters' records, questions have been raised regarding the credibility and completeness of the registers already accorded to presidential candidates. The candidates fear that fraudulent proxy voters might find a way onto the final list.

The EC commenced the display of the voters' register in April this year, yet a conclusive register remains elusive. While the EC counts 21.5 million people to have been registered in the update process, the delay has fuelled speculation and doubt.

Robert Centenary, the FDC Vice Chairperson Western, raised serious concerns about the register his party received following the presidential nominations. He argues that the document, which only lists names and not photographs, severely handicaps their ability to verify actual voters.

"The register bears names and not photographs. It's as good as nothing," Centenary stated, dismissing the EC's reported defence on the absence of pictures. "They said the photos are heavy."

Centenary expressed further fears of manipulation as the commission delays the release of the final, verified register. He suggests a possible ill-intent behind the delay, casting a long shadow over the electoral process's integrity.

"We are sensing a plot for proxy voters," he declared, adding, "There are people appearing and reappearing in the register. This election is more of a punishment."

The FDC official warned that the current uncertainty could be intentional, echoing concerns about past polls. "In 2021 elections there was informed [effort] to inflate the register. Proxy voters and concealing voters in this session," Centenary claimed.

He called on the electoral body to demonstrate competence by providing a fully verified document immediately. "If EC is competent enough they should give every one a clean updated register. They want to wait until the last minute and present a dirty register. We get so worried. It's mismanaged for selfish reasons."

Despite the political parties' public questioning of its transparency, the Electoral Commission spokesperson, Julius Mucunguzi, insisted that even with the acknowledged challenges, the body possesses a "solid register ready for polling."

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, meanwhile, has publicly claimed to have 20 million voters registered in its internal records, creating a fresh point of comparison against the EC's pre-cleanup count of 21.5 million.