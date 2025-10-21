Uganda: Museveni to Build Technical Institute in Nwoya, Upgrade Health Facilities

President Museveni has said government will construct a technical institute in Nwoya to skills locals, especially youths.

"I have been told Nwoya needs a technical institute and we shall put that in our plans," Museveni said.

The NRM presidential candidate was on Tuesday speaking during a campaign rally at Anaka Primary School in Nwoya district, Acholi sub-region.

Speaking during the same rally, Museveni said in the next term of office, government will upgrade Koch Goma Health Centre III into a health centre IV.

Earlier, the NRM district chairperson for Nwoya, Mary Mego Adokorach had reported to Museveni that elephants from the nearby Murchison Falls National Park are causing havoc to several communities in Nwoya.

"The issue of elephants destroying our crops, killing people and causing many destructions is a big problem you should help us in them. We thank government for fencing some parts of the park helping in those areas but we need lasting solution to these elephants," Adokorach told the president.

She mentioned two women who were recently killed and let behind helpless children.

"When we went for your nomination one chairperson of the village league was killed by an elephant and left behind seven children and another was killed to leave behind children. We see a permanent solution to the problem of elephants."

She said some of the people whose crops and other property were destroyed by elephants are yet to be compensated, asking Museveni to intervene.

The NRM Secretary General, Richard Todwong, who hails from the area said three sub counties are usually attacked by the animals that run from the nearby national park.

"We ask the ministry of wildlife to come and solve this problem," he said."

Museveni responds

Speaking in response to the concerns, the NRM presidential candidate said the problem of elephants attacking villages is an easy one to solve.

"I am glad to know that where the electricity fence has reached, elephants don't cross. I would worry if elephants could go over the electric fence but if they are stopped by the fence, we will finish it. We will implement it the whole fence," he said.

The president however said he would talk to the prime minister for follow up on compensation to people whose crops were destroyed by elephants from Murchison Falls National Park.

He also noted that he is aware of the victims who were displaced by the Karuma hydropower project with some having been paid and others still pending.

Museveni said he had been told that about shs11 billion was paid out and another shs48 billion yet to be paid out to victims but said he would follow it up.

Wealth creation

Museveni said whereas NRM brought peace to Nwoya and it has since gave birth to development, the issue of wealth creation is critical.

He warned locals against being misled by leaders who want them to put so much emphasis on development in form of roads but ignore the critical issue of wealth creation.

"Don't be diverted by development like good roads, electricity. All those are ours. I don't want to be a leader who misleads people. I don't want to scome here to say I have built you new tarmac road, given you electricity, schools, health centres and shout NRM oyee. I have told you all those but wealth is the most important thing for each one of us. In some cases, you can have wealth even when development is not so good," Museveni said referring to some of the successful cattle keeper in Ankole whom he said have mastered the art of wealth creation.

"The man is not educated but after listening to our message of wealth creation he changed from poverty to rich.He has built a good house and looks after his children yet he is s not near a tarmac road. Where he lives is about 70 miles away from the tarmac road. Jesus says seek him first. Here we say, seek first homestead income and the rest will be added onto you," he said.

He urged locals to tap into the wealth creation funds including Parish Development Model and Emyooga among others to get out of poverty.