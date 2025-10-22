Ethiopia Participates in Health Works Leaders' Coalition Roundtable

Addis Ababa — Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide participated in the inaugural Health Works Leaders' Coalition Roundtable to advance Universal Health Coverage (UHC) program on the sidelines of the 2025 World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Annual Meetings

The event was co-chaired by the President of the World Bank Ajay Banga and the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO),Tedros Adhanom, bringing together global leaders to accelerate progress towards equitable access to quality healthcare for all.

Ethiopia was confirmed as one of the eight countries selected for the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) program, according to a press release sent to ENA.

Minister Ahmed announced that Ethiopia is in the process of developing a National Health Compact, which will be presented at the upcoming UHC Forum in Tokyo this December.

During a session on country's reforms, Ahmed outlined Ethiopia's strategic vision to build a resilient and self-reliant health system.

While Ethiopia has made remarkable progress in expanding primary healthcare coverage, global disruptions--including the rapid decline in external support--have placed increasing pressure on national resources, the Finance Minister pointed out.

He presented a four-pillar strategy to transform Ethiopia's health sector, focusing on: firstly, expanding community-based health insurance coverage; and secondly, positioning the country as a regional leader in health security.

Next, Ahmed emphasized on Improving health spending efficiency by 20% over the next three years; and lastly, strengthening private sector engagement in health service delivery.

He also underscored Ethiopia's growing pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity and its potential to leverage export opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework.