Southern Africa: President to Headline SADC Anti-Sanctions Day

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is expected to headline this year's SADC Anti-Sanctions Day commemorations set for October 25, with a national address that will underscore Zimbabwe's resilience and progress under the continuing impact of Western-imposed sanctions.

The commemorations, to be held under the theme, "Inclusive Development through Heritage-Based Innovation and Industrialisation in a Multilateral World", are part of a regional initiative adopted by the Southern African Development Community to call for the unconditional removal of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere announced this at yesterday's post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare.

He said preparations for the day are well underway, with a series of activities planned across the country and beyond.

"The objectives of the Anti-Sanctions Day are to call for the unconditional removal of all the unjustified and illegal sanctions; to raise awareness of the negative impact of the illegal sanctions and celebrate the resilience of the people of Zimbabwe under the visionary leadership of His Excellency the President, Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa; and to reaffirm Zimbabwe's appreciation for regional and international solidarity in the fight against unilateral coercive measures imposed on the country," said Dr Muswere.

As part of the commemorations, President Mnangagwa is expected to deliver a national address, highlighting Government's people-centred policies and the strides made in transforming the economy despite external pressures.

His message will also be shared by Zimbabwean embassies abroad, which will engage host governments and international partners in solidarity efforts.

The SADC Secretariat will also issue a regional statement in support of Zimbabwe, while the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services will host an Anti-Sanctions solidarity event and gala at the Heritage Village in Harare, featuring top local artistes.

In addition, the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development is expected to release a documentary showcasing the achievements of Zimbabwe's SMEs sector, a key pillar of inclusive economic growth.

The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, through the University of Zimbabwe, will also host a public lecture and student-led panel discussions to promote dialogue and awareness among the youth.

The SADC Anti-Sanctions Day was declared in August 2019, following the 39th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The day, marked annually on October 25, is a demonstration of regional unity and solidarity with Zimbabwe against sanctions imposed by the United States, the European Union and their allies in the early 2000s.

SADC leaders have consistently argued that the sanctions are unjust, illegal and detrimental not only to Zimbabwe's socio-economic development, but also to regional economic integration and cooperation.

Since the inception of the commemorations, member States have used October 25 to amplify calls for the lifting of the illegal sanctions, citing the progress Zimbabwe has made in governance, economic reforms and engagement with the international community.

This year's commemorations come at a time when the country continues to advance its Heritage-Based Education 5.0 model, which promotes innovation and industrialisation grounded in local knowledge systems, an approach reflected in the 2025 theme.