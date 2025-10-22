Tanzania Nabs 89 Suspects With 10,000kg of Illicit Drugs

The Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) has seized a total of 10,763.94 kilograms of various types of drugs, including 6,007 kilograms and 153 litres of synthetic chemicals, while 89 suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime

Speaking to the media outlets in Dar es Salaam today, October 21, 2025, DCEA Commissioner General, Aretas Lyimo said the success was due to operations carried out in September and October 2025 in various areas of the country.

Commissioner General Lyimo said that in an operation carried out in Kariakoo, Dar es Salaam, the Authority seized 40.32 kilograms of dried and packaged spices in 80 packets marked "Dry Basil Leaves". The drugs were being transported to Canada and Italy through shipping companies.

He named those arrested in connection with the drugs as Yusuphu S. Kibaha (35) and Mohamed H. Ramadhan (41), and initial investigations revealed that the drugs were smuggled into the country from neighboring countries.

"Our investigation has revealed the existence of a marijuana trafficking network that uses bodabodas and some agents of transportation companies to facilitate the transportation of the drugs without suspicion. This network can affect the image of our country internationally, and we will not turn a blind eye to this issue," warned Commissioner General Lyimo.

In another incident that took place in the Mlalakuwa area, Kinondoni, the Authority arrested four suspects while making marijuana biscuits for a house party for university students. The suspects are Bright A. Malisa, Humphrey G. Safari, Novatus A. Kileo, and Chriss P. Mandoza, all aged 26.

"The suspects were found with 140 marijuana biscuits, eight pellets, and nine packets of marijuana totaling 2.858 kilograms. This shows how our youth are risking their lives by getting involved in the production of drug-containing products for pleasure," Lyimo stressed.

He also said the Drug Enforcement Agency is continuing its investigation into the use of marijuana in various products including beverages, foods, cosmetics, and electronic cigarettes (vapes), where some products have been found to contain marijuana ingredients.

Speaking about the operations carried out in the regions, Lyimo said that DCEA in collaboration with other security and defense agencies has succeeded in seizing 9,164.92 kilograms of marijuana, 1,555.46 kilograms of marihuana, 367 grams of skanka, and 7.498 grams of heroin, as well as destroying 11.5 acres of marijuana plantations.

In addition, he has warned bodaboda rideres, company owners and transport agents to be careful with the cargo they carry or transport to avoid finding themselves in legal trouble. He also used the opportunity to warn university students to immediately stop getting involved in drugs and instead use their time in studies to fulfill their dreams.

"Our youth are the nation's workforce.We want them to live a healthy life, not to be deceived by groups that use drugs as a part of entertainment. The authorities will not hesitate to take strict action against anyone who is involved in this crime," Lyimo stressed.