Zimbabwe: Harare Gardens Reopens After Fatal Bee Attack, City Assures Public It Is Safe

The City of Harare has reopened Harare Gardens to the public after successfully removing a swarm of bees that killed one person in the park on Sunday evening.

City authorities temporarily closed the popular public space following the tragic incident but have since declared it safe for visitors.

In a statement, the City Health Department's Environmental Health and Pest Control Section, based at Beatrice Infectious Diseases Hospital said the bees had taken temporary shelter in a tree stump within the gardens.

"We wish to assure the public that the bees have been safely and professionally removed, and all affected areas have been inspected and declared safe," the department said.

Officials described the attack as an isolated incident involving a transient swarm seeking refuge, highlighting that the city does not maintain bee colonies in its parks.

"The City does not keep or maintain bee colonies within Harare Gardens or any of its public parks," the council said.

The local authority expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining public safety in the city's recreational spaces.

"We convey our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased during this difficult time," the statement added.

Residents are being encouraged to continue enjoying Harare Gardens but to remain vigilant and report any future bee swarms or pest-related incidents to the City Health Department's Pest Control Section.