Zimbabwe: Term Limits Are for Good Presidents Says Prof. Madhuku

Constitutional lawyer and opposition leader Professor Lovemore Madhuku has launched a blistering attack on moves within the ruling Zanu PF party to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term beyond 2028 warning that such manoeuvres would damage Zimbabwe and turn the country into a laughingstock of Africa.

Speaking in an interview with 263Chat, the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) president said there was no legal mechanism that could allow Mnangagwa to remain in office beyond his constitutionally mandated term and any attempt to do so would require a national referendum not a political party directive.

"It is not possible to ensure that when the president's term ends in 2028, he remains in office beyond 2028. There is no legal mechanism of doing it. If we were to do that, Zimbabwe would simply make itself a laughingstock. You go to Kenya, South Africa, Zambia you see former presidents and current presidents. That's what a functioning democracy looks like," Madhuku said.

Madhuku argued that any amendment seeking to alter the presidential term would have to pass through Parliament and then a national referendum in accordance with the country's 2013 Constitution.

He accused Zanu PF of attempting to circumvent public consultation a move he said betrayed the party's awareness that such a proposal is not popular with the people.

"They want to avoid a referendum because they know the people will reject it. We have gone through two referendums before in 2000 and 2013. Any fundamental change to the Constitution must go back to the people," he said.

Madhuku said the 2013 Constitution, though contested during its drafting became a product of the people once it was approved through a referendum and could not now be hijacked by a single political party.

"It is wrong for any political party to impose a Constitution on the people. That Constitution does not belong to Zanu PF. It belongs to Zimbabweans," he said.

The veteran lawyer also dismissed arguments that Mnangagwa's stay should be extended because of his supposed performance saying term limits exist precisely to restrain even effective leaders.

"Term limits were invented to limit very good presidents. Even in the United States, some of the best presidents had to leave office after two terms. That's the essence of democracy -- leadership must change hands," Madhuku noted.

He added that Parliament itself could not lawfully extend Mnangagwa's term just as the President could not extend the life of Parliament.

"The people elected both Parliament and the President in 2023. Neither can extend the other's mandate. They must all allow new elections in 2028," he said.

Madhuku warned that tampering with term limits would have grave consequences for the country's already fragile economy, scaring away investors and deepening mistrust in governance.

"No economy can survive if the state itself is captured people see that laws can be changed to suit individuals, no one will respect property rights or the Constitution. Investors will simply stay away," Madhuku said

He said such a move would dampen the spirit of Zimbabweans eroding trust in institutions and extinguishing hope for transparency and good governance.

While acknowledging that President Mnangagwa himself has not publicly endorsed the alleged proposal, Madhuku urged citizens to be vigilant and "say no" to any attempt to tamper with the country's founding law.

"Zimbabweans must be very clear about what they want. The 10-year limit was supported by almost 99.9% of the people. All they need to do is to reject these proposals. Once people show resistance, those pushing for it will have no room to manoeuvre," he said.

Madhuku his part would do everything possible to block any unconstitutional term extension, describing the proposal as a direct assault on democracy.

"This is not just about one man. It's about whether Zimbabwe still believes in the rule of law, or whether we are prepared to turn our country into a political joke." Madhuku said.