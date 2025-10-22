Madagascar's President Names Civilian PM After Military Takeover

Madagascar's new head of state has named a civilian prime minister, following a military takeover last week that sent ex-president Andry Rajoelina into exile.

Army colonel Michael Randrianirina, who announced last Tuesday that the military had taken power after Rajoelina was impeached for desertion of duty following weeks of protests, was sworn in as president Friday.

Randrianirina promised sweeping change and new elections in the poverty-stricken island nation, where anger over chronic power cuts sparked the demonstrations last month that swiftly escalated into a mass anti-government movement.

Following consultations with the national assembly, Randrianirina chose Herintsalama Rajaonarivelo - a prominent figure in the private sector and former chairman of the Malagasy bank BNI - as new premier on Monday.

Rajaonarivelo had "the skills, the experience but also relations with international organisations in other countries that will collaborate with Madagascar," Randrianirina said.

The new president has promised a civilian government and collaboration with "all the driving forces of the nation" after the military takeover, rejecting accusations of having led a coup last week.

He said Monday that the choice of head-of-government had "scrupulously followed the constitution".

Turning point

Randrianirina led the CAPSAT army unit which mutinied on 11 October, condemning violence against anti-government protesters by Rajoelina's security forces and joining the demonstrations in the capital Antananarivo.

It marked a turning point in the weeks-long uprising, leading Rajoelina to flee the country.

Media reports said the ousted ex-president was evacuated on Sunday aboard a French military plane that took him to the French island of Reunion, from where he travelled to Dubai.

Rajoelina's supporters have condemned the power grab, which was backed by the constitutional court.

It is the third military transition in Madagascar since independence in 1960, following coups in 1972 and 2009.

It is the latest of several former French colonies in Africa to come under military control since 2020, after coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Gabon and Guinea.

The country, off the coast of Mozambique, is one of the poorest in the world, with about 80 percent of its 32 million people living in poverty, despite an abundance of natural resources and rich biodiversity.

The African Union and regional bloc SADC said they would send fact-finding missions to the country and called for constitutional democracy to be upheld.

(with AFP)