Tanzania: Somalia's Ambassador to Tanzania Presents Credentials to DR Congo Foreign Minister, Discusses Strengthening Bilateral Relations

21 October 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Somalia's Ambassador to Tanzania and the East African Community, Ilyas Ali Hassan, has on Monday formally presented his diplomatic credentials to the Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mrs. Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner.

During the meeting, Ambassador Ilyas and Minister Kayikwamba engaged in discussions focused on deepening the brotherly ties and cooperation between Somalia and the DRC.

Key topics included regional peace efforts, trade opportunities, ease of travel, and the release of Somali nationals currently detained in the DRC.

Ambassador Ilyas expressed gratitude to the DRC government for its warm reception of the Somali community residing in the country and for the hospitality extended to him and his delegation during their visit.

Both parties agreed to accelerate investment opportunities, enhance trade cooperation, and improve collaboration on facilitating visa processes and residency regulations for Somali citizens living in the DRC.

This meeting signals a positive step toward strengthening diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries.

