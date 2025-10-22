South Africa: Somerset West Taxi Route Opened, but Dispute Is Not Over

Rival taxi associations still disagree over route from Khayelitsha to Somerset West

The Western Cape government has allowed taxis to start operating again on routes to and from Somerset West and Khayelitsha, which have been closed following weeks of violence. But the major taxi associations still disagree over the routes.

Eight people were killed in August and September as the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (CODETA) clashed over rights to operate on the routes.

On 17 September, the Western Cape Mobility Department closed routes between Khayelitsha, Mfuleni, Nomzamo, Lwandle and Somerset West for a month, leaving commuters to rely on trains and on an expanded Golden Arrow bus service. MEC Isaac Sileku warned that he might extend the shutdown, but at the weekend, he said the 29 days of closure had been effective "in restoring peace on the affected routes, safeguarding lives"

"We have seen no further acts of violence or disruptions since these measures were first implemented. This period has created the necessary space for both associations to engage constructively in pursuit of lasting peace," he said.

Commuters welcomed the reopening of the routes, though some said they were wary of using taxis for the moment.

Commuter Zinceba Khula said he had to take three trains to get from Khayelitsha to Somerset West. "It could take up to three hours from Khayelitsha to Somerset West by train, where a taxi takes about 20 minutes. Buses are also not reliable," he said.

Another commuter, Nolufefe Hlobo, said she never had to wait for a taxi. "We have to wait for trains and buses; we don't know when they will arrive. If you miss it, you wait hours to get another one," she said. She said her two teenage children also used taxis.

Mkhuseli Ntwayiyo said he would wait a while before taking a taxi. "It is too early to judge if they will get back to their violence. I have a monthly bus ticket for now and will go back to taxis next month, if the situation is calm."

CATA spokesperson Nkululeko Sityebi welcomed the reopening but said the disputes between the two taxi associations still needed to be discussed. He said CATA felt the Somerset West to Khayelitsha route should be shared, but CODETA was disputing CATA's right to transport commuters on that route.

CODETA spokesperson Makhosandile Tumana said there was a signed memorandum which does not allow CATA to transport commuters to Khayelitsha. He said CATA was not honouring this.

"We have made efforts to negotiate, but those negotiations seem to fail. We are prepared to sit and talk and find an amicable solution," said Tumana.

Sileku said CATA and CODETA could resume operating in line with their existing permits.

He called on both associations to intensify their efforts to reach an agreement.