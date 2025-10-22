Rwanda: Technology Should Benefit All Africans, Not Widen Inequality - Kagame

President Paul Kagame has called for a people-centered approach to Africa's digital transformation, stressing that technology must benefit everyone on the continent to prevent widening inequality.

The Head of State made the remarks on October 21 during the Mobile World Congress (MWC), held at Kigali Convention Centre.

The three-day event, running through October 23, has brought together over 4,000 delegates from 109 countries across digital and telecommunications sectors to discuss innovations.

"In just a few years, Africa has grown from limited connectivity to a mobile-driven economy. Broadband and smartphones have become integral to daily life, advancing commerce, education, finance, and other key sectors," Kagame said.

Mobile money is a good example of this success, Kagame said.

"What began as a solution for those excluded from formal banking has grown into a global model of financial inclusion. It has empowered small businesses and women entrepreneurs while linking rural communities to the broader economy."

The president emphasised that innovation is not confined to one part of the world. "It can emerge anywhere, from anyone, given the chance," he said.

He noted the potential of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, next-generation networks, and smart devices.

"But despite the progress we have made, only a fraction of Africans are connected compared to the global average. If this gap persists, technology meant to expand access may instead widen inequality," he said.

"The most important conversation we should have is about people and how digital skills and tools can reach everyone. We see this journey as part of our larger vision to build a knowledge-based economy," Kagame said.

The president called for collaboration across governments, the private sector, and regional bodies to harmonise policies and create an environment that allows secure, cross-border digital and payment systems.

"The future we must build is an Africa that is bold, connected, and competitive," he said.

The Minister of ICT and Innovation, Paula Ingabire, emphasised Rwanda's rapid digital growth, noting that active 4G users have risen from 500,000 in 2023 to 5 million in 2025. This is thanks to national broadband policies, reforms, and strong public-private partnerships.

"Rwanda's vision is to create a competitive, inclusive broadband ecosystem that leaves no one behind," Ingabire said.

She also noted that Rwanda has connected nearly 1,000 health facilities and 4,000 schools to the internet, trained 4.5 million citizens in digital literacy through the Digital Ambassadors program, and launched a $1 billion initiative to develop Africa's next generation of digital innovators.

"Africa's mobile future will be shaped by collaboration. We must converge across governments, industries, and innovators. We must connect people, ideas, and markets. And we must create solutions that are designed in Africa, built for Africa, and scaled to the world," she added.

Vivek Badrinath, Director General of the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA), lauded Rwanda as a technology leader in Africa, noting that the country's mobile operators cover nearly 99 per cent of the population with about 13 million connections.

"At the core of this transformation lies your leadership and vision, President Kagame, as well as the power of mobile technology," Badrinath said.

"Rwanda reminds us that progress is not an aspiration; it is a deliberate choice. Through deliberate investments in technology and innovation, it has shown what determined leadership can achieve."