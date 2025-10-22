Zimbabwe: Mliswa Accuses Charamba of Sabotaging Mnangagwa - Presidential Spokesperson Tells Him to 'Go Hang On a Banana Tree'

Outspoken former Zanu PF Central Committee member Temba Mliswa has launched a blistering attack on Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba, accusing him of sabotaging President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mliswa claimed Charamba should be investigated, alleging that his "lackadaisical" response to rising criticism of Mnangagwa over controversial calls for a 2030 term extension amounted to deliberate sabotage.

Zanu PF is currently engulfed in succession battles, with some of Mnangagwa's loyalists pushing for him to remain in power until 2030 despite the two-term constitutional limit, which requires him to step down when his second and final term ends in 2028.

Mnangagwa's deputy, Rtd Constantino Chiwenga, is widely expected to succeed him. He, however, faces stiff resistance from a faction of Mnangagwa allies, some of whom Chiwenga has accused of corruption.

Tensions have intensified following reports that Chiwenga presented a corruption dossier to the Politburo naming businessmen Delish Nguwaya, Wicknell Chivayo, Paul Tungwarara, Kudakwashe Tagwirei, and Pedzai Sakupwanya, all reportedly close to Mnangagwa.

Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa last week accused Chiwenga of turning the presidium into "a kangaroo court" after the VP questioned why Mnangagwa had not taken action against the named individuals.

Amid the internal chaos, Mliswa accused Charamba of failing to defend Mnangagwa.

"His latest conduct, as a Presidential Spokesperson, when the President came under siege has been very telling and speaks of a compromised character. His lackadaisical approach is not just absence of passion and initiative but a wilful removal of those factors to sabotage the President. One has to learn to serve one master faithfully and not be preoccupied with surviving to serve in every administration that comes in," Mliswa wrote on X.

He further argued that self-exiled former minister Jonathan Moyo was doing a better job defending Mnangagwa from abroad.

"How does one act normal and even peddle the mirage of normalcy in a situation which everyone can see is a President facing internal attacks? As it is, Prof Moyo is actually doing a better job from a propaganda perspective advancing the Presidential cause more effectively."

Mliswa also took aim at Information Ministry Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana, accusing him of weakness during a politically volatile moment.

"The situation hasn't been helped by Nick Mangwana's own weak approach in a volatile environment. In a scenario where rivals have defrocked themselves of diplomacy, humility and etiquette in relation to the President, why does the President's own defence retain false humility and continue delicately tiptoeing around?" he added.

Charamba, however, hit back, using his pseudonymous X account @Jamwanda2, dismissing Mliswa as a "failed opposition figure" seeking relevance.

"I HARDLY HAVE TIME FOR A FAILED OPPOSITION FIGURE WHO SEEKS TO PLAY SAVIOUR TO MY PRINCIPAL OR TO ZANU PF WHICH HE IS YET TO RE-JOIN. I WILL ONLY TAKE NOTICE OF HIS ERRANT VIEWS WHEN HE BECOMES A MEMBER OF ZANU PF, OR AN MP AFTER WINNING A SEAT IN A FREE AND FAIR ELECTORAL CONTEST. FOR NOW HE IS A MERE TALKATIVE NOBODY WHO HAS NO LESSONS FOR ME! YOU CAN ADVISE HIM TO GO HANG ON A BANANA TREE IF HE HAS ANY, OR RUNS AN ORCHARD!!!" Charamba wrote.

Mliswa, who has also attacked Chiwenga in recent weeks, claimed the Vice President lacks the political strategy to succeed Mnangagwa and alleged that he too benefitted from corrupt networks.

He alleged that at one point, Chiwenga's honeymoon expenses were paid for by Chivayo.