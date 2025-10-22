Ethiopia's Finance Minister Holds Discussions With U.S. Treasury and State Department Officials

Addis Ababa — The meetings took place on the margins of the 2025 World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Annual Meetings.

During the discussions, Finance Minister Ahmed briefed the U.S. officials on current developments in Ethiopia and highlighted the country's progress in implementing its Homegrown Economic Reform agenda.

He emphasized the government's strong commitment to enhancing transparency, strengthening governance, and improving the business and investment climate.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The meetings also covered key areas of mutual interest, including continued U.S. support for Ethiopia's economic reform efforts through multilateral development banks and the IMF as well as opportunities to deepen trade and investment ties between the two countries.

The U.S. officials commended Ethiopia's reform progress and reaffirmed their government's readiness to continue supporting Ethiopia's economic transformation through technical assistance, private sector engagement, and collaboration with international financial institutions.

Both sides agreed to maintain close dialogue and cooperation to advance shared economic priorities and promote sustainable growth.

Meanwhile, Ahmed also held a meeting with World Bank Group International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) Secretary-General Martina Polasek to discuss Ethiopia's accession and ratification process for ICSID membership.

The meeting focused on advancing Ethiopia's engagement with ICSID as part of the government's broader agenda to strengthen investor confidence and promote a transparent, predictable, and rules-based investment environment.

During the discussion, the Minister reaffirmed the government's strong commitment to creating an investor-friendly business climate.

He noted that joining ICSID represents a key milestone in enhancing legal certainty for investors and further integrating Ethiopia into the global investment community.

The Minister also highlighted that ICSID membership would reinforce Ethiopia's ongoing reform agenda aimed at improving the ease of doing business, fostering private sector-led growth, and attracting quality foreign direct investment.

For her part, Polasek welcomed Ethiopia's interest in joining ICSID and expressed readiness to provide technical support and guidance throughout the accession and ratification process.

She emphasized that membership would serve as a strong signal of Ethiopia's commitment to international best practices in investment protection and dispute resolution.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Both sides agreed to maintain close engagement to advance the membership process and promote investor confidence as part of Ethiopia's broader economic reform and investment facilitation efforts.