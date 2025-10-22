Rwanda: Kagame Appoints Four New Senators

President Paul Kagame on October 21 appointed Prof. Jean Pierre Dusingizemungu, Evode Uwizeyimana, Valentine Uwamariya, and Alfred Gasana as new senators, according to a communiqué from the Office of the President.

This is pursuant to the Constitution of the Republic of Rwanda, especially in its Article 80.

The announcement comes when the term of four senators that Kagame appointed in 2020 was due to come to an end by October 22, 2025. They are Jean-Pierre Dusingizemungu, Epiphanie Kanziza, André Twahirwa, and Evode Uwizeyimana.

This means that Uwamariya and Gasana are replacing Kanziza and Twahirwa.

Uwamariya and Gasana are new to the Senate, but served in Rwanda's political arena in various capacities.

For Gasana, his latest senior position was Minister of Interior since 2021, until June 2024, when he was replaced by Vincent Biruta, while Uwamariya was the Minister of Environment since June 2024, until her replacement by Bernadette Arakwiye in July 2025.

Uwizeyimana and Dusingizemungu have been senators since October 2020, meaning they have completed their five-year senatorial term.

Rwanda's Senate is composed of 26 members, as outlined in its Article 80 of the Constitution. The composition includes 12 senators elected by specific electoral colleges based on national administrative entities; eight senators appointed directly by the President of the Republic; and four senators designated by the National Consultative Forum of Political Organisations (NFPO).

It also features two senators elected by academic and research staff from public and private higher learning institutions (one from each), holding at least the rank of Associate Professor.

Additionally, according to the Constitution, former Heads of State who completed their terms or resigned voluntarily may become senators upon request and approval by the Senate Bureau.

The appointment of eight Senators by the President of the Republic has to give particular consideration to the principles of national unity, the representation of historically marginalised groups, and any other national interests.

Overall, at least 30 per cent of senators - elected or appointed - must be women, as per the constitution.

As a common practice, the President of the Republic appoints four senators at the beginning of a new Senate term, and another four one year later.