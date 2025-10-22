Nigeria: Passengers Stranded At Maiduguri Airport As Max Air Pilot Refuses to Fly

Passengers at the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport in Maiduguri, Borno State, were on Monday left stranded when a Max Air pilot allegedly refused to operate a scheduled flight due to unresolved financial disputes with the airline's management.

The incident, which left more than 100 passengers stranded for hours, threw the terminal into confusion as anxious travellers demanded explanations from airline officials.

Eyewitnesses said the passengers had already boarded the aircraft and were preparing for departure when the pilot reportedly declined to proceed, citing unpaid entitlements and unsettled debts owed by the airline to its flight crew.

An eyewitness, who preferred anonymity, said the situation began quietly but escalated after the flight attendants informed passengers that the delay was due to a disagreement between the pilot and the management.

The eyewitness said, "We had all taken our seats and fastened our belts, waiting for takeoff when suddenly the crew announced that everyone should disembark.

"People were confused. Some thought it was a technical issue, but later, we learned the pilot refused to fly because of money owed to him."

The passengers, visibly frustrated, were forced to leave the aircraft and return to the departure lounge, where they waited for several hours without clear communication from the airline.

Another traveller, identified only as Madu, confirmed that boarding had been completed before the crew suddenly announced a stand-down.

"It was shocking," Madu said. "We were ready to take off, and then they told us to leave the plane. There was tension everywhere, some passengers started shouting at the airline staff."

After several hours of uncertainty, the dispute was eventually resolved internally, and passengers were instructed to re-board the aircraft.

The flight later departed around 2:00 p.m., according to officials.

Confirming the incident, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Michael Achimugu, said the regulator was aware of the situation but did not intervene since it was resolved amicably.

"The flight later departed around past 2:00 p.m., which means the issue was resolved," Achimugu stated. "Since it was an internal matter between the airline and its employees, and the aircraft eventually flew, we consider the issue closed.

"The NCAA typically does not intervene in salary-related disputes unless a formal complaint is filed or safety is at risk."

When contacted, Max Air's Executive Director, Shehu Wada, downplayed the incident, describing it as a "communication gap" between the pilot and the management.

"It was simply a communication issue, and it has been resolved," Wada said. "There was no crisis. The flight has since departed, and operations continue as normal."

The incident, however, has reignited discussions within Nigeria's aviation industry over recurring labour disputes and welfare concerns among private airlines.