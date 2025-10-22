Ethiopia: Signing of Action Plan for NPP Construction Historic Milestone - FM Gedion

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timotheos has described the signing of an action plan for nuclear power plant (NPP) construction with the Russian state corporation Rosatom for nuclear power plant construction as a historic milestone during his official visit to Moscow.

The Foreign Minister, who is leading an Ethiopian delegation in talks with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, said the nuclear cooperation agreement represents a new chapter in Ethiopia-Russia relations.

"The signing of the action plan for the construction of the nuclear power plant with Rosatom during this visit represents a historic milestone.

"We are confident it will open a new milestone in the relationship between the Russian Federation and Ethiopia," FM Gedion stated.

The Ethiopian delegation has met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during Gedion's first official visit to Russia since assuming his ministerial position.

The visit follows an invitation from Russia for an official trip to Moscow.

FM Gedion noted that previous diplomatic encounters have laid strong groundwork for the current cooperation.

"Previously we have had friendly and fruitful discussions on the sidelines of the BRICS summit both here in Russia and Brazil. I believe those encounters were very helpful in strengthening the bonds between the two countries."

The Foreign Minister also highlighted the importance of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's recent visit and discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Moreover, the recent visit by PM Abiy Ahmed and the productive discussion with Putin was very important. The understanding reached in that discussion will provide the necessary impetus for our relationship," Gedion explained.