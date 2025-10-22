Namibia: Prime Minister Overseeing Public Service Commission Weakens Institution - Analysts

Namibia's Public Service Commission (PSC) cannot effectively build a capable state if it continues to operate under another government office.

So says public policy analyst Marius Kudumo.

The commission hosted a reform workshop in Windhoek, which ended on 21 October.

Kudumo says while the PSC was established to function independently and impartially, its placement under the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) has weakened its role over time.

"The independence and impartiality of the PSC both in terms of its powers, duties, and functioning, including its budget and independent secretariat, ought to be a given if Namibia wants to build a capable state and meritocratic public service.

"Anyone who disputes this view can benchmark with other states, including the South African Public Service Commission,," Kudumo says.

The former chairperson of the PSC, Eddie Amkongo, shared these sentiments when he was in office.

Amkongo at the time said appointing people on behalf of the political office-bearers erodes appointing on the basis of meritocracy, fairness, and upholding the standards and norms of the public service.

The special adviser to the prime minister, Asser Ntinda, says the OPM is ready to help the PSC to carry out its function with honesty and integrity and ensure it serves all Namibians.

"People should not pay to be recruited to the public service," Ntinda says.

Attempts to reform the PSC started in 2008.

PSC chairperson Salmaan Jacobs says a memorandum forwarded to then prime minister Nahas Angula pointed out that the principles of independence and impartiality are fundamental to the operations of the commission.

He says the founding independence has been diluted over time.

"Reform must not only address legal ambiguities, but must also ensure functional independence, ethical governance, and professional excellence" he says.

Part of the reforms is conflicting interpretations of the Public Service Act and the Public Service Commission Act, which create ambiguity around the commission's powers, particularly concerning appointments, disciplinary oversight, and enforcement functions.

