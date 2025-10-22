South Africa: Aarto Changes How SA Pays Traffic Fines While Scammers Score

With Aarto reshaping South Africa's road fines system, fintech platforms are thriving -- but so are sophisticated scams. Here's what you need to know to stay compliant and protect your wallet.

South Africa's new era of road compliance, led by the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act, is set to reshape how drivers manage fines. But as rollout nears, the added compliance demands have sparked not only a booming market for legitimate fintech platforms -- they've also paved the way for a surge in sophisticated "ghost fine" scams.

The Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) will begin a phased rollout on 1 December 2025 across 69 jurisdictions. The process shifts the administrative and legal burden of traffic fines off the court roll and culminates in the points-to-demerit system on 1 September 2026 -- what RTIA spokesperson Monde Mkalipi calls "the actual backbone of Aarto".

"The points-to-demerit system is designed to reward good driving," Mkalipi explains. Motorists start from zero and accumulate points based on the severity of their infringements. At 15 points, a licence suspension is triggered. The system also includes a driver rehabilitation programme, meaning "nobody's driving licence is going to be taken away for good"....