South Africa: From UDF to Unite for Change, a Call for Ethical Governance and Shared Responsibility

20 October 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster

Just as the UDF mobilised all of society to bring political freedom, we are building a movement to bring ethical, effective governance and economic renewal to every corner of our country.

In the 1980s, South Africa witnessed the extensive power of collective moral leadership through the United Democratic Front (UDF). Under a big-tent banner, the UDF transcended individuals who mobilised the nation against apartheid and rallied together a diverse united front.

Under its banner, civic groups, churches, student organisations, unions and ordinary citizens banded together under a shared mission to end oppression and build a democratic South Africa.

The UDF did not revolve around a single personality. It was built on shared values, collaboration and a belief that leadership is not about being served, but about serving a vision and its affected peoples. It was a model of political maturity that allowed robust debate, while being steadfastly anchored by a unifying vision.

Today, as our democracy faces its contemporary challenges of corruption, inequality and the erosion of trust in politics, South Africa is yearning again for a spirit of unity at a time such as this. It is in this spirit that Unite for Change has been born.

The UDF was led and shaped by some of South Africa's most eminent leaders of that time -- Allan Boesak, Frank Chikane, Cheryl Carolus, Murphy Morobe, Valli Moosa, Jeremy Cronin, Andrew Boraine, Archie...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.