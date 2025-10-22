South Africa: From UDF to Unite for Change, a Call for Ethical Governance and Shared Responsibility

opinion

Just as the UDF mobilised all of society to bring political freedom, we are building a movement to bring ethical, effective governance and economic renewal to every corner of our country.

In the 1980s, South Africa witnessed the extensive power of collective moral leadership through the United Democratic Front (UDF). Under a big-tent banner, the UDF transcended individuals who mobilised the nation against apartheid and rallied together a diverse united front.

Under its banner, civic groups, churches, student organisations, unions and ordinary citizens banded together under a shared mission to end oppression and build a democratic South Africa.

The UDF did not revolve around a single personality. It was built on shared values, collaboration and a belief that leadership is not about being served, but about serving a vision and its affected peoples. It was a model of political maturity that allowed robust debate, while being steadfastly anchored by a unifying vision.

Today, as our democracy faces its contemporary challenges of corruption, inequality and the erosion of trust in politics, South Africa is yearning again for a spirit of unity at a time such as this. It is in this spirit that Unite for Change has been born.

The UDF was led and shaped by some of South Africa's most eminent leaders of that time -- Allan Boesak, Frank Chikane, Cheryl Carolus, Murphy Morobe, Valli Moosa, Jeremy Cronin, Andrew Boraine, Archie...