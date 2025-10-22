Zimbabwe: Kavango Resources in Lucrative Gold Discovery

Southern Africa-focused miner Kavango Resources has announced the discovery of a lucrative gold deposit at its Hillside Gold Project in Bulawayo, marking what the company describes as a breakthrough in its Zimbabwe operations.

The miner said its Nightshift Prospect has been confirmed as a gold deposit with significant upside potential, expected to deliver high ore and ounce yields per vertical metre. The company said the find aligns with its strategy to maximise gold production through modern, mechanised mining and processing methods.

A preliminary JORC-compliant Mineral Resource Estimation has exceeded expectations, prompting Kavango to consider constructing an upgraded 300-tonne-per-day gold processing plant at the Bills Luck Gold Mine, up from the originally planned 200 tpd capacity.

Kavango Resources CEO Ben Turney described the discovery as a landmark achievement for the company.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"This maiden JORC resource at Nightshift is a defining moment for Kavango. It proves that our gold development strategy in Zimbabwe is working and that our decision to focus on near-surface, fast-track production targets is delivering results," he said.

Turney added that when the company began exploration at Hillside in mid-2023, its goal was to identify deposits that could fast-track gold production using advanced mining and processing methods.

"This is a fantastic accomplishment by our team, who deserve all the praise for the hard work they have put into making this happen. Our initial drilling covered only about 15% of the known 700-metre strike, and just 50m vertical depth, because we were focused on defining a starter resource to underpin early cash flow and prove the concept.

"The fact that the results have exceeded expectations at this stage gives us strong confidence in the greater potential of Nightshift. Given we encountered gold-bearing structures >200m vertical below surface during exploration, we are particularly excited for the underground mining possibilities here," added Turney.