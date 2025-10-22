Liberia: Govt Explains October Salary Delay

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) has provided clarification on the delayed disbursement of October salaries for civil servants and other government employees, attributing the temporary setback to ongoing technical upgrades at its central data center.

In a statement, the Ministry emphasized that significant progress has already been made in upgrading its financial systems to facilitate smoother and more secure salary payments for employees across more than 30 government ministries, agencies, and commissions.

"Technical challenges associated with the system upgrade led to the announcement on Friday, October 17, 2025, that the payment of October salaries would experience a one-week delay," the Ministry explained. "We are pleased to report that salary disbursements to commercial banks for employees of more than 31 government entities have already been completed, and payments for other institutions are currently underway."

The Ministry assured that, depending on the speed at which commercial banks credit the accounts of government employees, most civil servants can expect to have received their October salaries by the end of the month, October 31, 2025.

Highlighting the government's commitment to transparency and accountability, the MFDP stressed that these temporary delays are solely the result of system upgrades aimed at improving the overall efficiency, reliability, and security of financial operations.

"The Government of Liberia deeply values the contribution of its civil servants and remains committed to timely salary payments," the Ministry said. "We thank all employees for their patience and understanding during this important technical transition and reaffirm our role as a responsible government that prioritizes the welfare of its workforce."

The MFDP's statement comes after public concern over salary delays and reiterates the government's ongoing efforts to modernize financial management systems, ensuring that such challenges are minimized in the future.