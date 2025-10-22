South Africa: Ex-Spy Craig Williamson Denies Ordering Security Branch Officer to Murder Matthew Goniwe

21 October 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Riaan Marais

Former apartheid-era spy Craig Williamson dismissed as 'absurd' allegations that he ordered a young and inexperienced Security Branch officer, Jaap van Jaarsveld, to plan the murder of anti-apartheid activist Matthew Goniwe.

As he vehemently denied any involvement in the plot to kill the political activists known as the Cradock Four, former Security Branch operative Craig Williamson said it was "ludicrous" to think he would have sent the man who implicated him to carry out such a sensitive operation.

Williamson said he was "irritated" by the "absurd allegations" made against him during the amnesty application of the late Security Branch strategic communications officer Lieutenant Jaap van Jaarsveld, one of the masterminds behind the deaths of the anti-apartheid activists Fort Calata, Sicelo Mhlauli, Sparrow Mkonto and Matthew Goniwe.

Williamson was testifying at the third inquest into the murders of the Cradock Four, which is being held in the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court in Gqeberha.

The Cradock Four were murdered on 27 June 1985 when they were returning to Cradock from Gqeberha (then known as Port Elizabeth). They were arrested at a roadblock manned by members of the Security Branch, assaulted and killed.

The 75-year-old Williamson cut a cold figure...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.