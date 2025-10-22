South Africa: Mchunu Backtracks As Ramaphosa Left Out of Task Team Shutdown

Senzo Mchunu told Members of Parliament that Ramaphosa was not consulted before the political killings task team was disbanded, contradicting his earlier statement.

He also claimed former KZN police boss Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi threatened him but failed to give Parliament any proof.

Police minister on special leave Senzo Mchunu has changed his story on President Cyril Ramaphosa's role in the disbanding of the task team that investigated political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

Speaking before Parliament's ad hoc committee, Mchunu admitted Ramaphosa was only told after the decision was made - contradicting his earlier statement that the president had been consulted beforehand.

This backtrack has added to the confusion over who approved the shutdown of the specialised unit, which was investigating politically motivated murders in the province.

Mchunu's statement directly clashes with what he told MPs in an earlier sitting, when he said Ramaphosa had been informed and supported the decision.

He now says he merely "communicated the decision" after it was taken.

The contradictions have left MPs frustrated, with committee members questioning whether Mchunu misled Parliament or simply failed to recall the facts accurately.

Adding to the tension, Mchunu also told MPs that former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi had threatened him - but when pressed, he could not provide any evidence.

The committee later confirmed that no proof of the alleged threat could be found.