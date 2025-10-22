South Africa: Lion Leaps Off Moving Truck in Small North West Town

A lion was filmed jumping off a moving truck in Bakerville, with another video showing it walking calmly along a fence.

The lion's owner says the animal is "safe in a cage," while locals try to confirm where it came from.

Residents of Bakerville, near Lichtenburg in the North West, were stunned to see a lion jump off a moving truck and walk along the roadside.

The moment was captured on video by journalist Izak du Plessis from Nuuspod, who shared it online. The footage shows the lion standing on top of a truck before jumping off and landing on the road.

A second clip, filmed by a woman nearby, shows the same lion walking along a fence next to the road, appearing calm after the jump.

The incident has raised questions about where the lion came from and where it was being transported to.

Caxton Network News spoke to a man believed to be the owner of the lion. He would not confirm whether the video was real, saying it "could be fake." He also said his lion was "safe in a cage" on his farm and not missing.

Du Plessis said in his post that the lion was reportedly bought at an auction in Nylstroom, but this could not be confirmed.

Some residents said they heard that the lion had been darted and returned to its owner, though officials have not verified this.