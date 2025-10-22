South Africa: Old Ulundi Legislature Gets R100 Million Makeover for Buthelezi

Premier Thami Ntuli led a sod-turning ceremony to begin the R100-million restoration of the old KwaZulu Legislature in Ulundi.

The building, once visited by Margaret Thatcher, was built during Buthelezi's rule and later replaced by the new Pietermaritzburg Legislature.

The KwaZulu-Natal government is bringing new life to the old Ulundi Legislature in honour of the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Premier Thami Ntuli and MEC Martin Meyer held a sod-turning ceremony on Friday to mark the start of renovations, which will cost R100-million.

The historic building was constructed during the homeland government of KwaZulu, which was led by Buthelezi. It once symbolised the political heart of the region and was even visited by Britain's first female prime minister, Margaret Thatcher.

The Ulundi Legislature became a political flashpoint after the ANC came to power in 2004 and moved the provincial Legislature to Pietermaritzburg.

According to the KZN Speaker's office, that decision was based on a study commissioned under former IFP Premier Dr Frank Mdlalose, which found that Ulundi was not economically viable as the capital city.

Premier Ntuli said the restoration project is not about reopening political wounds but about preserving history and honouring Buthelezi's legacy.

"This is the legacy of the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi," Ntuli said. "We are reviving a symbol of leadership and heritage that defined a generation."

The project is expected to create jobs during the renovation phase and attract visitors interested in the province's political history.