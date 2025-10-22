Tunisia: Environmental Crisis in Gabes - President Saied Vows to Dismantle Corruption Networks

Tunis, Oct. 22 — President of the Republic Kais Saied had a meeting with Prime Minister Sarra Zaâfrani Zenzri, on Tuesday, at Carthage Palace.

According to an official statement, the meeting focused on reviewing the overall situation in the country.

The Head of State said that "Tunisia is going through a historic turning point," calling on Tunisian citizens to act with full awareness and responsibility. He underlined that he is closely monitoring the environmental situation in Gabes as well as the latest developments across the country.

Commenting on the recent protests in Gabes, President Saied welcomed the high degree of responsibility and patriotism shown by the locals. He emphasised that Tunisia is waging a large-scale national struggle to dismantle corruption networks once and for all. He vowed to hold all those responsible for violations under the law.