Tunisia: Environmental Crisis in Gabes - President Saied Vows to Dismantle Corruption Networks

22 October 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, Oct. 22 — President of the Republic Kais Saied had a meeting with Prime Minister Sarra Zaâfrani Zenzri, on Tuesday, at Carthage Palace.

According to an official statement, the meeting focused on reviewing the overall situation in the country.

The Head of State said that "Tunisia is going through a historic turning point," calling on Tunisian citizens to act with full awareness and responsibility. He underlined that he is closely monitoring the environmental situation in Gabes as well as the latest developments across the country.

Commenting on the recent protests in Gabes, President Saied welcomed the high degree of responsibility and patriotism shown by the locals. He emphasised that Tunisia is waging a large-scale national struggle to dismantle corruption networks once and for all. He vowed to hold all those responsible for violations under the law.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.